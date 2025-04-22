Cargotycoon is a completely free browser game in which you'll play the role of the owner of your transport company.

Start your own enterprise and compete with other players to be number one on the transport company market. Purchase the vans needed for work, hire drivers to start your business and invest in training them so they can do their jobs even better. Also take care of your employees' well-being, thanks to their satisfaction your company will function even better. Remember that reputation is important in any business, so try to make the best choices. A good reputation will help you win better customers and thus increase your company's profits. Choose orders wisely, analyze every situation and make sure that after completing a given order your company will earn money so as not to be lossy. Compete with other players during tenders, undertake international orders and build your branches around the world!

Don't wait any longer and play Cargotycoon today!