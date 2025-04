Candy Crush Soda Saga is a free match-three mobile game developed by King studio.

Enter the wonderful world of sweets and have fun on adventures full of all kinds of candies. Join Kimmy in her search for Tiffi and help her solve the next puzzles on the way. Match three matching candies to create an explosion and clear the board. Advance to the next levels, get the best results and exercise your mind during the fun gameplay.

Don't wait any longer and play Candy Crush Soda Saga now!