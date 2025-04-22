Call of Antia is a free mobile RPG game developed by KingsGroup International studio.

Enter the magical world of Antia and take part in an adventure full of combat, magic and dragons. Try different strategies and tactics, connect 3 puzzles of the same shape together and defeat the enemies that stand in your way. Expand your own land, train your units, collect epic heroes and embark on an exciting adventure into unknown lands. Play alone or join an alliance and enjoy playing together with people from all over the world!

Don't wait any longer and play Call of Antia today!