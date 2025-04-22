Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas is a free, mobile strategy game from GOAT Games studio.

Become the leader of the City of Light and take the future of the Lithas world into your own hands. Go on a magical adventure and meet clans with different cultures and races on your way - meet lycans, demons, demi-gods, elves, orcs and many more. Invite them to fight on your side, make them fall in love with each other and create a new, powerful bloodline that will support you in the fight. Fight the forces of evil, take part in raids, win strong heroes and become the savior of Lithas!

Don't wait any longer and play Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas now!