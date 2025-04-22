Blade & Soul did not have an easy start to the West - being released in 2016, it has been heavily overshadowed by another Korean game - Black Desert Online. But now it's quite sure that the game goes far beyond the latter. Blade & Soul is an MMO action game, which may interest even the most demanding players! At the very beginning, we have to choose between four different races - which also have access to different classes: the Gons, a race wounded by the energy of the Dragon, characterized by incredible physical strength; the Jins, heirs of the Black Tortoise and characterized by extraordinary strength and tenacity; the Yuns, composed exclusively of women, endowed with the beauty of the Phoenix, and like all women, being much more civilized than men; and finally, the Lyns, descendants of the Qilins - legendary animals. The Lyns are known for their unpredictable nature. As it was said before, certain classes are only available to specific races.



It is a world entirely affected by the martial arts and in fact, all these classes can be considered as doctrines. During the game, we have to make a choice between the Cerulean Order and the Crimson Legion, two competing factions with different doctrines, which compete with one another to rule the kingdom in their own way. A system of dynamic combat, where the reflex is very important, let us immerse ourselves in this world immediately. We really feel the impact of our shots. The graphics is similar to the Asian style of productions, with breathtaking landscapes and amazing characters.



Join the fantastic world of martial arts, sign up for Blade & Soul!