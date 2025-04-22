Blade & Soul

Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Levi
Levi
Gem28
Levi
Levi
Gem16
chozenhirato
chozenhirato
Gem80
Victor Figueroa
Victor Figueroa
Gem22
PayPal
PayPal
Gem6,430
RustClash
RustClash
Gem750
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem9
Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Sign in to start chatting

19

0/160

Blade & Soul

Blade & Soul

Blade & Soul

Information

Blade & Soul did not have an easy start to the West - being released in 2016, it has been heavily overshadowed by another Korean game - Black Desert Online. But now it's quite sure that the game goes far beyond the latter. Blade & Soul is an MMO action game, which may interest even the most demanding players! At the very beginning, we have to choose between four different races - which also have access to different classes: the Gons, a race wounded by the energy of the Dragon, characterized by incredible physical strength; the Jins, heirs of the Black Tortoise and characterized by extraordinary strength and tenacity; the Yuns, composed exclusively of women, endowed with the beauty of the Phoenix, and like all women, being much more civilized than men; and finally, the Lyns, descendants of the Qilins - legendary animals. The Lyns are known for their unpredictable nature. As it was said before, certain classes are only available to specific races.
It is a world entirely affected by the martial arts and in fact, all these classes can be considered as doctrines. During the game, we have to make a choice between the Cerulean Order and the Crimson Legion, two competing factions with different doctrines, which compete with one another to rule the kingdom in their own way. A system of dynamic combat, where the reflex is very important, let us immerse ourselves in this world immediately. We really feel the impact of our shots. The graphics is similar to the Asian style of productions, with breathtaking landscapes and amazing characters.
Join the fantastic world of martial arts, sign up for Blade & Soul!

Recent Forum Posts

Problems with 1st task

11 replies

Last reply: Aug 9, 2022

is this the best game to play on here

3 replies

Last reply: May 3, 2021

How is the PvP in this game any good

4 replies

Last reply: Apr 26, 2021

Is there still problems with task

1 replies

Last reply: Mar 31, 2021

Good game to play.

1 replies

Last reply: Feb 22, 2021

explain the game

4 replies

Last reply: Feb 14, 2020

HOW TO PLAY THIS GAME???? TELL ME? pleaseeeeeeeeeeee

6 replies

Last reply: Feb 12, 2020

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy