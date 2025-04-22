Rain

Gem20

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Aura Kingdom

Aura Kingdom

Aura Kingdom

Information

Dive into the marvellous world of Azuria, a world full of magic, beautiful landscapes and dangers only you may be capable to face. Aura Kingdom is an anime MMORPG, which shouldn’t be omitted by any M&A fan. The player is an Envoy. A fighter blessed by the power of Gaia, a shaper of the world, a warrior of hope who has one quest – save Azuria from the darkness. But he (or she) is not alone! An ancient, powerful spirit of the Aura Kingdom awakens from the power of the Envoy. This spirit is called an Eidolon, the virtue of the goodness inside our hero who will help him in the fights to come.

The player has a choice among 14 different classes: The Guardian, the Duelist, the Ravager, the Wizard, the Sorcerer, the Bard, the Grenadier, the Gunslinger, the Katar, the Battle Bow, the Tachi, the Scythe, the Holy Sword and the Shinobi. All of them have their own strengths and weaknesses and the huge choice helps in adapting the playing style to our needs. The combat is dynamic, our character is always in move, dodging the foe’s attacks, killing the variety of monsters he meets on his way. The graphics are simply beautiful, full of vivid colours, in some places simple, but this simplicity gives it its own charm. This and an anime-like epic music are enhancing our adventure far beyond the mediocrity level.

Join Azuria now and save the world from the darkness in Aura Kingdom!


Recent Forum Posts

Who else isn't able to play the game?

16 replies

Last reply: Sep 17, 2021

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy