Dive into the marvellous world of Azuria, a world full of magic, beautiful landscapes and dangers only you may be capable to face. Aura Kingdom is an anime MMORPG, which shouldn’t be omitted by any M&A fan. The player is an Envoy. A fighter blessed by the power of Gaia, a shaper of the world, a warrior of hope who has one quest – save Azuria from the darkness. But he (or she) is not alone! An ancient, powerful spirit of the Aura Kingdom awakens from the power of the Envoy. This spirit is called an Eidolon, the virtue of the goodness inside our hero who will help him in the fights to come.

The player has a choice among 14 different classes: The Guardian, the Duelist, the Ravager, the Wizard, the Sorcerer, the Bard, the Grenadier, the Gunslinger, the Katar, the Battle Bow, the Tachi, the Scythe, the Holy Sword and the Shinobi. All of them have their own strengths and weaknesses and the huge choice helps in adapting the playing style to our needs. The combat is dynamic, our character is always in move, dodging the foe’s attacks, killing the variety of monsters he meets on his way. The graphics are simply beautiful, full of vivid colours, in some places simple, but this simplicity gives it its own charm. This and an anime-like epic music are enhancing our adventure far beyond the mediocrity level.

Join Azuria now and save the world from the darkness in Aura Kingdom!



