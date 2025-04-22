Animal Kingdom: Coin Raid is a free, strategic mobile game developed by Singleton Games studio.

Build your own island from scratch and develop it as best and as fast as you can! Visit other players' islands to steal or attack them. Collect gold coins from the bridges you've built and get rich. Unique cards with cute pets are waiting for you, explore the islands and find hidden cards to help you complete your collection.

Wait no more, invite your friends and play Animal Kingdom: Coin Raid together on Gamehag!