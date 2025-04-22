Albion Online is a free, multi-platform MMORPG game, full of adventure, entertainment and great fun in the sandbox world.

Decide for yourself who you want to be in Albion, everyone will find something for themselves! If you want to be a hero and fight powerful enemies, nothing stands in the way of grabbing the sword and going into battle. Calmer life belongs to farmers - settle on an island off the coast of Albion and expand your farm full of crops and animals, produce food and then sell it on the market. If you want to support players in battle, set out to look for rare resources, then take a seat at the anvil! Produce and sell powerful items, and your hard work will pay off not only for you, but also for the buyer. Are you the type of traveler? Then load the mule with goods for sale and hit the road! Remember, however, that bandits may be lurking on your valuables. In the world of Albion everyone will find a place for themselves, build your house, create your character as you like and set your own path.

Don't wait any longer and play Albion Online today!