Adventure Quest World

Adventure Quest Worlds (AQ World) is a free MMORPG browser game developed by Artix Entertainment, filled with colorful 2D graphics. Discover the colorful fantasy world.



Save the Swordhaven land from the wrath of the dark, cursed knight of the Sepulchure! King Eltheon needs your help to expel those who wants to destroy any good from this earth. Choose from four classes of characters, each having a different role in the fight: the power of a healer, the destructive magic of the wizard, the skill of the rogue, or the unmatched strength of the warrior. Gain new skills and strength to fight the enemies.



Use your sword, cast spells and take part in the fight!

