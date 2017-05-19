PROJET YOUTUBE

remixdenice Salut ! J'essaie de progresser sur ma chaîne, et en ce moment je prend pas mal de replay de gens qui font 6 7 kills voir plus ou ceux qui font beaucoup de dégâts ou autre. Et ensuite je les met sur ma chaîne ! Exoss si tu veux faire un tour ;) Je voulais savoir si vous serez intéressé ! Si oui répondez :D

mathis17 bonjour a toi

je serais interessé par ta proposition car je joue beaucoup beaucoup beaucoup a world of tank et que je suis un adicte, j'y passe toutes mes heures de libres bessus

donc voila si tu veut je serai vraiment interessé,

c'est quoi le nom de ta chaine youtube .



remixdenice Ah super ! Exoss est le nom de ma chaîne et mon image est en réalité le logo de ma chaîne !



Je te passe le lien c'est plus rapide :)



Lien : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrp75ZodcZCSiNnzpuyVC1g



Merci pour ta réponse ! Et si tu veux mon speudo : remixdenice PS : Dit moi que c'est toi (mathis 17 ) et je t'accepterai ;)

coeurdray pourquoi pas

Roos Bon projet. Par contre feras-tu que du WOT ou bien les autres jeux de Wargaming, voir War Thunder ?

coeurdray ouai de fou

remixdenice Alors oui ça serai possible ! je ferai aussi du world of warship :)

remixdenice Je téléchargerai War thunder ! J'aime ce jeu et je vois que voue etes intéressé donc pourquoi pas :)

remixdenice Voilà ! j'ai téléchargé War thunder :) J'ai acheté rocket league !! Rejoignez nous sur youtube ;)

ByTwizZ Bonsoir

EnzoPan Wuff

remixdenice Salut byTwizz

remixdenice EnzoPan ! Y'a de l'actvité sur ma chaîne va faire un tour avec byTwizZ





Aldwiin Remixdenice me suis abo :)



Damiendu61250 Je me suis abo !

remixdenice Oh mercci les gars ! Franchement ça fais plaisir :)

Damiendu61250 Derien

remixdenice Damien tu préféres quoi comme types de vidéos ? Wot ? Rocket league ? CS GO ? dit moi ;)

Damiendu61250 WoT

remixdenice D'accord :)

Damiendu61250 Je tes mander en amis

remixdenice je t'ai accepté tkt





Damiendu61250 Merci

remixdenice Pas de quoi ;)

remixdenice Demain peut être que je fais un Live avec mon clan ;) vers la fin d'aprem je sais pas trop quand encore

Damiendu61250 Ok tu veut des code pour avoir des pa

Damiendu61250 MinenewsGift TVM

remixdenice C'est quoi ?

remixdenice Ah merci !

newtwo_powa salut comment allez vous



remixdenice Salut newtwo comment tu vas toi ? Moi ça va bien ;) j'attends de passer les 70 abonnés lol :D

Dordhem Non, le concept est nul !!!

remixdenice Ah pardon, Mort de rire ! Ba ne regarde pas alors c'est pas grave ;) Bonne journée:joy::joy::joy:

AdemThug Yo j'essayerai d'aller plus souvent sur t'a cchaine s'y elle s''ameliore





remixdenice D'accord pas de soucis ! En tout cas on se rapproche des 80 abos là ! :D Tu as des conseils à me donner ?