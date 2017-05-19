GemGagner

PROJET YOUTUBE

remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

May 19, 2017 at 09:40 PM

Salut ! J'essaie de progresser sur ma chaîne, et en ce moment je prend pas mal de replay de gens qui font 6 7 kills voir plus ou ceux qui font beaucoup de dégâts ou autre. Et ensuite je les met sur ma chaîne ! Exoss si tu veux faire un tour ;) Je voulais savoir si vous serez intéressé ! Si oui répondez :D
mathis17 avatar

mathis17

May 19, 2017 at 11:11 PM

bonjour a toi
je serais interessé par ta proposition car je joue beaucoup beaucoup beaucoup a world of tank et que je suis un adicte, j'y passe toutes mes heures de libres bessus
donc voila si tu veut je serai vraiment interessé,
c'est quoi le nom de ta chaine youtube .
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

May 19, 2017 at 11:17 PM

Ah super ! Exoss est le nom de ma chaîne et mon image est en réalité le logo de ma chaîne !

Je te passe le lien c'est plus rapide :)

Lien : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrp75ZodcZCSiNnzpuyVC1g

Merci pour ta réponse ! Et si tu veux mon speudo : remixdenice PS : Dit moi que c'est toi (mathis 17 ) et je t'accepterai ;)
coeurdray avatar

coeurdray

May 20, 2017 at 03:26 PM

pourquoi pas
Roos avatar

Roos

May 21, 2017 at 12:59 AM

Bon projet. Par contre feras-tu que du WOT ou bien les autres jeux de Wargaming, voir War Thunder ?
coeurdray avatar

coeurdray

May 21, 2017 at 04:31 PM

ouai de fou
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

May 21, 2017 at 04:40 PM

Alors oui ça serai possible ! je ferai aussi du world of warship :)
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

May 21, 2017 at 04:42 PM

Je téléchargerai War thunder ! J'aime ce jeu et je vois que voue etes intéressé donc pourquoi pas :)
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

May 23, 2017 at 07:53 PM

Voilà ! j'ai téléchargé War thunder :) J'ai acheté rocket league !! Rejoignez nous sur youtube ;)
ByTwizZ avatar

ByTwizZ

June 2, 2017 at 10:21 PM

Bonsoir
EnzoPan avatar

EnzoPan

June 3, 2017 at 12:27 AM

Wuff
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 3, 2017 at 12:28 AM

Salut byTwizz
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 3, 2017 at 12:29 AM

EnzoPan ! Y'a de l'actvité sur ma chaîne va faire un tour avec byTwizZ

Aldwiin avatar

Aldwiin

June 3, 2017 at 01:57 AM

Remixdenice me suis abo :)
Damiendu61250 avatar

Damiendu61250

June 3, 2017 at 04:33 AM

Je me suis abo !
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 3, 2017 at 04:34 AM

Oh mercci les gars ! Franchement ça fais plaisir :)
Damiendu61250 avatar

Damiendu61250

June 3, 2017 at 04:38 AM

Derien
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 3, 2017 at 04:39 AM

Damien tu préféres quoi comme types de vidéos ? Wot ? Rocket league ? CS GO ? dit moi ;)
Damiendu61250 avatar

Damiendu61250

June 3, 2017 at 04:41 AM

WoT
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 3, 2017 at 04:41 AM

D'accord :)
Damiendu61250 avatar

Damiendu61250

June 3, 2017 at 04:42 AM

Je tes mander en amis
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 3, 2017 at 04:46 AM

je t'ai accepté tkt

Damiendu61250 avatar

Damiendu61250

June 3, 2017 at 04:51 AM

Merci
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 3, 2017 at 04:52 AM

Pas de quoi ;)
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 3, 2017 at 04:52 AM

Demain peut être que je fais un Live avec mon clan ;) vers la fin d'aprem je sais pas trop quand encore
Damiendu61250 avatar

Damiendu61250

June 3, 2017 at 04:55 AM

Ok tu veut des code pour avoir des pa
Damiendu61250 avatar

Damiendu61250

June 3, 2017 at 04:57 AM

MinenewsGift TVM
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 3, 2017 at 05:00 AM

C'est quoi ?
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 3, 2017 at 05:02 AM

Ah merci !
newtwo_powa avatar

newtwo_powa

June 3, 2017 at 05:55 PM

salut comment allez vous
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 3, 2017 at 07:05 PM

Salut newtwo comment tu vas toi ? Moi ça va bien ;) j'attends de passer les 70 abonnés lol :D
Dordhem avatar

Dordhem

June 4, 2017 at 08:33 PM

Non, le concept est nul !!!
remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 4, 2017 at 08:34 PM

Ah pardon, Mort de rire ! Ba ne regarde pas alors c'est pas grave ;) Bonne journée:joy::joy::joy:
AdemThug avatar

AdemThug

June 5, 2017 at 02:11 PM

Yo j'essayerai d'aller plus souvent sur t'a cchaine s'y elle s''ameliore

remixdenice avatar

remixdenice

June 5, 2017 at 04:05 PM

D'accord pas de soucis ! En tout cas on se rapproche des 80 abos là ! :D Tu as des conseils à me donner ?
Mariane2000 avatar

Mariane2000

June 10, 2017 at 04:34 PM

Miaouu

PROJET YOUTUBE sur le forum World of Tanks sur Gamehag