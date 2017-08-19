les recompenses sont bug?

Certaines récompenses sont plus longues que d'autres ! Quand on est pressé de l'avoir c'est énervant

j'ai eu minecraft java edition dans une lootbox mais je narrive pas avoir le clé je suis nv 3 est quand je vais sur ma recompense on me dit que c'est en cour de traitement mais je ne sait pas combien de temps je dois attendre aider moi SVP

Comment on peut te refuser des 'recompenses je comprends pas non plus :(

