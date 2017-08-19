les recompenses sont bug?

Majd Majd
Majd Majd
Gem7
hanfred
hanfred
Gem40
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem196
Atia
Atia
Gem393
Kacper Kulczewski
Kacper Kulczewski
Gem10
Kara Hazar
Kara Hazar
Gem30
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem208
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
sonu Biswal
sonu Biswal
Gem32
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem323
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Thu Htet Aung
Thu Htet Aung
Gem112
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem7
Pluie

Gem311

adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 utilisateurs ont reçu Gem82 de la Pluie.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: ça ne marche pas
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: Comment puis-je jouer à des jeux sur iOS ?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: bonjour
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: Ça va, Boboli ?
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: marché noir 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: Je dois obtenir ce dollar avant que l4d 2 ne soit plus en promotion
AdminSwirfty: Donne-lui un peu de temps, certaines offres sont retardées.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) Où sont mes gemmes ? Est-ce que ça va prendre 3 jours ?
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: bonjour
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: Ok, j'ai installé WPS Office. Comment puis-je échanger mes gems maintenant ?
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: Es-tu un bot ou un membre du staff ?
AdminSwirfty: Si tu descends sur la page de gains, tu peux trouver des sondages.
SystemGamehag: 4 utilisateurs ont reçu Gem200 de la Pluie.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: J'ai juste besoin de 1 dollar pour L4D 2 en ce moment.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: Où puis-je trouver un sondage ?
AdminSwirfty: Ensuite, échange ces Gemmes contre une carte cadeau
AdminSwirfty: Tu peux gagner des gemmes en jouant à des jeux, en complétant des offres et en répondant à des sondages.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: pour Steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: Comment puis-je obtenir 1 dollar ?
novice rank iconVishStix: Bonne nuit
AdminSwirfty: Oui
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Les gars, le site est-il normal ?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: quoi de neuf mec
SystemGamehag: 4 utilisateurs ont reçu Gem116 de la Pluie.
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ....
adept rank iconLes Briacins: wsh
novice rank icondibilovich2007: salut
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: dem.pferd.heisst.horst: 1fae0 emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconaugustin er sort: Mind Blown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconClaudio Cuello: :)
novice rank iconJay hardstyles: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 utilisateurs ont reçu Gem152 de la Pluie.
novice rank iconZera: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconZega Aristide: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
Connectez-vous pour commencer à discuter

35

0/160

Retour au forum Discussions générales

les recompenses sont bug?

thorinlenain avatar

thorinlenain

August 19, 2017 at 12:04 AM

jai 2 truc de jeu steam mais ca marche pas :\
Akzunea avatar

Akzunea

August 19, 2017 at 04:52 AM

Idem! Envoi message aux admins, il te rembourseront tes trucs
Thegaming avatar

Thegaming

August 19, 2017 at 02:02 PM

est ce que ces bug arrive frequemment sur ce site ?
Thegaming avatar

Thegaming

August 19, 2017 at 02:04 PM

Par ce qe je suis nouveau et je ne connais pas très bien (j'ai connu par une vidéo qui parle de ce site)
YoukaChan avatar

YoukaChan

August 19, 2017 at 02:12 PM

c'est super nul sa !
thorinlenain avatar

thorinlenain

August 19, 2017 at 02:57 PM

akzunea toi aussi ca met recompense en cours de traitement?

Metaloyot avatar

Metaloyot

August 20, 2017 at 12:35 AM

moi perso ça fais 5 jours que j'attend ma recompense, comment on fais pour envoyer un message au modo ??
thorinlenain avatar

thorinlenain

August 20, 2017 at 11:56 AM

ah non jai mes recompenses



testeorama avatar

testeorama

August 20, 2017 at 04:24 PM

ça fait presque un mois que j'attend ma récompense (minecraft), les admins sont "en attente du fournisseur"
RaylerLesner avatar

RaylerLesner

August 21, 2017 at 09:26 PM

sa fait la même chose peut-être qu'ils sont en vacances
FloFlox avatar

FloFlox

August 22, 2017 at 01:58 AM

J'ai pris une carte paysarfcard il y a 5 jours environ mais il est encore en cours de traitement
Akzunea avatar

Akzunea

August 22, 2017 at 03:39 AM

Mes recompenses ont ete refusees. Mais j'ai envoye un message et j'ai pu etre remboursee
atrepide avatar

atrepide

August 23, 2017 at 07:17 PM

pourquoi il refuse au juste par ce que je comprend pas
angelo_gerard avatar

angelo_gerard

September 7, 2017 at 12:30 PM

Comment on peut te refuser des 'recompenses je comprends pas non plus :(
Lomac29 avatar

Lomac29

December 27, 2021 at 07:39 PM

j'ai eu minecraft java edition dans une lootbox mais je narrive pas avoir le clé je suis nv 3 est quand je vais sur ma recompense on me dit que c'est en cour de traitement mais je ne sait pas combien de temps je dois attendre aider moi SVP
Lomac29 avatar

Lomac29

December 29, 2021 at 04:18 PM

j'ai encore comender minecraft et il est toujour en cour de trétement
Ghost_dz avatar

Ghost_dz

December 31, 2021 at 08:02 AM

les zonzon qui brique ya rien n'a esperer
stann4nitt avatar

stann4nitt

January 22, 2022 at 05:50 PM

Bonjour vous jouez à roblox ?
Ghost_dz avatar

Ghost_dz

January 23, 2022 at 02:02 AM

je ne sais pas mais ca m'etonne pas si tu tes fait avoir d'ailleur ce site est louche
fabienfrance59250 avatar

fabienfrance59250

January 23, 2022 at 06:21 PM

Certaines récompenses sont plus longues que d'autres ! Quand on est pressé de l'avoir c'est énervant
natheone11 avatar

natheone11

January 25, 2022 at 09:55 PM

bjr bah moi j ai 37 pierre d âme et je voulais acheter 1 robux pour tester mais sa ne fonctionne pas vous pouvez m aidait svp
looki3 avatar

looki3

January 26, 2022 at 06:14 PM

bjr j ai installe opera gx j ai tt fait mais j ai rien eu

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

frFR
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Plateforme

GagnerJeuxRetraitInformations de jeu

Récompenses

AffiliationClassementRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Restez connecté

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. Tous droits réservés.

Propriété de RCPE Ventures LTD. Exploité par Lootably, Inc.

Conditions d'utilisationPolitique de confidentialité

les recompenses sont bug? sur le forum Discussions générales sur Gamehag