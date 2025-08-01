What’s up with the Stardew Valley sex mod?

GemEarn

Rain

Gem134

novice rank icon我是你爸爸: bxnx
novice rank iconsantiago17072009rangelius: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJuly: Hello Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem55 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconCarl6616: Hi
novice rank iconKantsuro: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconCayitoxd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: yeah
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: Yes
novice rank icon2979804983: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconDevMaster: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icongabriel Tapp: hifh
novice rank iconEromours: :D
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem139 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJeremias Gonzalez: hello
novice rank iconspiderbiter245: HI
novice rank iconJeremias Gonzalez: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icongabriel Tapp: hij
novice rank icon我是你爸爸: jsh
novice rank icondbssandan: 666
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: I lost some scores
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: aaaaaaaa
adept rank iconVenomgamez: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconadri suasme3: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconxuedingedelongmao: 123
novice rank iconsebzanga: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconEromours: no
SystemGamehag: 7 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
novice rank icongabriel Tapp: jnkjn
novice rank iconAndrew Kovach: Qq
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGela: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon2979804983: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcarlos: :v
novice rank iconEromours: :D
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconspiderbiter245: hey
novice rank iconsantiago17072009rangelius: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: galaxy
SystemGamehag: 11 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
novice rank iconAhmed Omar: wsp
SystemGamehag: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: oh boy
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: Oh dear
novice rank iconspiderbiter245: hey
novice rank icon上海海上: hg
scholar rank iconAtia: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

57

0/160

Back to Stardew Valley forum

What’s up with the Stardew Valley sex mod?

LunaLun_unaL avatar

LunaLun_unaL

August 1, 2025 at 09:13 AM

It’s NSFW content that’s completely unofficial. Made by modders, not ConcernedApe. Most use it with the Expanded mod or SVE for added characters. Wild stuff.
LunaFlash86 avatar

LunaFlash86

August 2, 2025 at 07:15 AM

Definitely not family friendly, so play solo and mod responsibly.
ElfBlad_lfBl avatar

ElfBlad_lfBl

August 2, 2025 at 11:54 AM

Some find it fun for adult playthroughs, others think it ruins the vibe.
Pro133_59 avatar

Pro133_59

August 3, 2025 at 01:27 AM

It can get really detailed — dialogue, scenes, events.
EpicReload38 avatar

EpicReload38

August 3, 2025 at 11:23 AM

Makes romance more intense, but can be jarring next to the base game.
Sn1p3rG_ avatar

Sn1p3rG_

August 3, 2025 at 10:07 PM

Install via SMAPI and make backups. Stuff breaks easily.
RayNova57 avatar

RayNova57

August 4, 2025 at 07:57 AM

Totally optional. The base game has great relationships already.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

What’s up with the Stardew Valley sex mod? on Stardew Valley Forum on Gamehag