What’s up with the Stardew Valley sex mod?

LunaLun_unaL It’s NSFW content that’s completely unofficial. Made by modders, not ConcernedApe. Most use it with the Expanded mod or SVE for added characters. Wild stuff.

LunaFlash86 Definitely not family friendly, so play solo and mod responsibly.

ElfBlad_lfBl Some find it fun for adult playthroughs, others think it ruins the vibe.

Pro133_59 It can get really detailed — dialogue, scenes, events.

EpicReload38 Makes romance more intense, but can be jarring next to the base game.

Sn1p3rG_ Install via SMAPI and make backups. Stuff breaks easily.