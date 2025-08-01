What’s up with the Stardew Valley sex mod?

It’s NSFW content that’s completely unofficial. Made by modders, not ConcernedApe. Most use it with the Expanded mod or SVE for added characters. Wild stuff.
Definitely not family friendly, so play solo and mod responsibly.
Some find it fun for adult playthroughs, others think it ruins the vibe.
It can get really detailed — dialogue, scenes, events.
Makes romance more intense, but can be jarring next to the base game.
Install via SMAPI and make backups. Stuff breaks easily.
Totally optional. The base game has great relationships already.