What’s the McDonald’s Minecraft meal all about?

It was a limited collab that came with themed packaging and digital DLC like character skins.
The hype was mostly around the pixel-style fries and Creeper green sauces.
Each order gave you a code to redeem in Minecraft for exclusive cosmetics.
Some locations even added blocky QR codes that linked to minigames or recipes.
It was super popular on TikTok and Minecraft YouTube with unboxing and gameplay videos.
Collectors are already reselling the boxes online since they were limited edition.
Not every country had access, so a lot of players missed out or had to trade codes.