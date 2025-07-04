What’s the McDonald’s Minecraft meal all about?

NovaRay21 It was a limited collab that came with themed packaging and digital DLC like character skins.

SilentGod54 The hype was mostly around the pixel-style fries and Creeper green sauces.

IceSlayer36 Each order gave you a code to redeem in Minecraft for exclusive cosmetics.

S_per Some locations even added blocky QR codes that linked to minigames or recipes.

xXReload91 It was super popular on TikTok and Minecraft YouTube with unboxing and gameplay videos.

RayRex44 Collectors are already reselling the boxes online since they were limited edition.