GemEarn

Rain

Gem618

apprentice rank iconraizel_dominus: Yo emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconraizel_dominus: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconassassin: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1427801: hi
novice rank iconSane_mi: esadf
apprentice rank iconBCG: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 9 users received Gem123 from the Rain.
apprentice rank iconraizel_dominus: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconraizel_dominus: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBD FX: 11
novice rank iconLUZ NAJU BELÉN CONTRERAS MELCHOR: Hi
novice rank iconjayantamaity626: Hiii
novice rank iconjayantamaity626: Hello
novice rank iconjayantamaity626: Hello
novice rank iconAndrew Kovach: Qq
adept rank iconDevMaster: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: no
novice rank iconk_r: Can gems be given to others
novice rank iconk_r: hi
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconassassin: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsrvhujkkffhpoin: Someone!
SystemGamehag: 9 users received Gem67 from the Rain.
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconvalery velez: hello is there someone here
novice rank iconvalery velez: aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
novice rank iconvalery velez: aaaaaaaaaaaa
novice rank iconvalery velez: can you give me something please
novice rank iconwwwtyip233: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconvalery velez: hello
adept rank iconDevMaster: Clap emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1427801: hi
novice rank iconLuis Larrea: Hello xD
novice rank iconsrvhujkkffhpoin: tk
adept rank iconJustin Böning: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconassassin: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsrvhujkkffhpoin: good
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem55 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: bongo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconk_r: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 9 users received Gem87 from the Rain.
novice rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconDevMaster: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMarcos: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconblankitzep00: No
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconNatalia Guzik: hi
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1427801: hi
apprentice rank iconBCG: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

145

0/160

Back to Ikariam forum

Ikariam

zubai janjua avatar

zubai janjua

September 2, 2025 at 12:26 PM

One of the most popular economic strategy browser games. Ikariam puts us in place of an ancient ruler, slowly developing his empire from, initially, a small Greek village. Obviously, as for every strategy game, we need resources, in which will be based our economy. Through them we can expand our buildings, make an army and slowly develop our town. The game, even if played by browser, is highly complex and complicated. We have much things to consider on, like how many people should be sent to the mines and how many into to the battlefield or the diplomacy between players and alliances without which it is nearly impossible to survive. This all may be more complicated than it seems. However, it’s a great advantage of this game, as no one likes when it is too easy! The game would quickly become boring and yet it serves us lots of fun!

Sign up to Ikariam and become the greatest ruler in the whole Ancient Greece!

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT中文ZH日本語JA한국어KOहिंदीHI

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

IkariamCall of Duty: Modern WarfareDead by DaylightStardew ValleyView More

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Ikariam on Ikariam Forum on Gamehag