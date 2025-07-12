What is Minecraft Story Mode and is it worth playing?

SilentGod55 It’s a narrative-driven game made by Telltale set in the Minecraft universe with episodic content.

EpicGod70 You follow a group of adventurers led by Jesse who get caught up in a world-saving journey.

CoolNeo35 The game has choices and branching paths so your decisions change how the story unfolds.

StormSlay_ It’s more about characters and plot than gameplay: don’t expect full sandbox Minecraft.

G_oseMoo Visually it sticks close to the original game’s blocky style but with cinematic flair.

Luna_ky It was removed from stores after Telltale closed but some platforms still have access.