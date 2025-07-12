What is Minecraft Story Mode and is it worth playing?

It’s a narrative-driven game made by Telltale set in the Minecraft universe with episodic content.
You follow a group of adventurers led by Jesse who get caught up in a world-saving journey.
The game has choices and branching paths so your decisions change how the story unfolds.
It’s more about characters and plot than gameplay: don’t expect full sandbox Minecraft.
Visually it sticks close to the original game’s blocky style but with cinematic flair.
It was removed from stores after Telltale closed but some platforms still have access.
If you like story games with light puzzles and Minecraft vibes, it’s a fun ride.