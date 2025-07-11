Is War Thunder good on PS4?

GemEarn

mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem30
Dansmb
Dansmb
Gem7
mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem10
Kamil Wichrow
Kamil Wichrow
Gem2,940
asukauuu2025
asukauuu2025
Gem50
Dansmb
Dansmb
Gem7
mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem30
Dansmb
Dansmb
Gem70
mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem10
mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem10
Dania Kahory Arteaga Cortes
Dania Kahory Arteaga Cortes
Gem112
mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem92
Sinuhe Arellanes
Sinuhe Arellanes
Gem28
Jeremias Carrizo
Jeremias Carrizo
Gem28
jacquesphilips2292
jacquesphilips2292
Gem10
jacquesphilips2292
jacquesphilips2292
Gem10
jacquesphilips2292
jacquesphilips2292
Gem50
asukauuu2025
asukauuu2025
Gem50
Yatir Mohq
Yatir Mohq
Gem525
Yonatan Quintero
Yonatan Quintero
Gem35
Rain

Gem828

SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Are there some games to play on pc?
novice rank iconNeboi: Hffd
novice rank iconThe Real Ahmed: Good morning
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: yes
AdminSwirfty: You just answer the questions
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: How do I make surveys someone help
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Will it be retrieved?
AdminSwirfty: Once you have the account, it's yours. You can do whatever you want with it
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Appreciate
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Can the administrator tell me?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Can I change the binding, and do I have a transaction ID?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: It's the 8,000-point account
novice rank iconDansmb: idk
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: It won't be MFA
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Is the Minecraft account stolen or second-hand?
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: gamehag how are the surveys done?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: I got it
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: ye
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: thank you gamehag you are good
SystemGamehag: 7 users received Gem53 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: how
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: 1f915 emote (inline chat version) China can't play the game
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: sumSmash emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: China can't play
novice rank iconDania Kahory Arteaga Cortes: coconut water
AdminSwirfty: Check the games page to see which one gives the most Gems
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: gamehag Which is the game that gives more points?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: roblox gift card How to redeem it
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: roblox gift card
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: apple gift card
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: but lootpay is not
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Ahhhh
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: tell me where you are
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Love love ohjhh
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconEzeilo chidiebube: Hi
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Think you
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: good :)
SystemGamehag: You can find Apple gift cards on LootPay
novice rank iconDansmb: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDansmb: Hey gamehag
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Do gamehag have Apple gift card？
novice rank iconetka: that happens to me too i only get rewarded for first task on game offers
SystemGamehag: Try other games or check out the surveys
novice rank iconpg541425: Oo
Sign in to start chatting

50

0/160

Back to War Thunder forum

Is War Thunder good on PS4?

ElfKnight44 avatar

ElfKnight44

July 11, 2025 at 05:13 PM

It runs smooth at medium settings
Sn1p3r9922 avatar

Sn1p3r9922

July 12, 2025 at 06:22 AM

Some lag in large battles but not bad
SilentGod39 avatar

SilentGod39

July 12, 2025 at 05:58 PM

PS4 controller works great with air battles
Neo_eoCool62 avatar

Neo_eoCool62

July 13, 2025 at 02:35 AM

You miss out on mods tho
CoolSky93 avatar

CoolSky93

July 13, 2025 at 01:14 PM

Graphics aren't as crisp as PC but still solid
Q_0 avatar

Q_0

July 14, 2025 at 12:22 PM

Can squad with PC friends too
FlashRex2_ avatar

FlashRex2_

July 14, 2025 at 02:56 PM

Feels like a full experience not a port

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

WarframeClash RoyaleWar ThunderMinecraftView More

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Is War Thunder good on PS4? on War Thunder Forum on Gamehag