What are the best mods for Minecraft?

SocksWaffle6 OptiFine is a must-have for graphics improvement and zoom: it’s simple but makes everything smoother.

CoolFlash74 If you like survival, mods like Biomes O’ Plenty or Alex’s Mobs add tons of new content.

NoScopeXx34 Tech players swear by mods like Mekanism or Create for automation and machines.

RayR_Rex RLCraft totally overhauls the game into a hardcore survival sim: it’s brutal but rewarding.

SocksChonk_h There are modpacks like All the Mods or Valhelsia that combine hundreds of compatible mods.

MooBanana30 Forge and Fabric are the two big modloaders, and some mods only work on one.