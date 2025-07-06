OptiFine is a must-have for graphics improvement and zoom: it’s simple but makes everything smoother.
If you like survival, mods like Biomes O’ Plenty or Alex’s Mobs add tons of new content.
Tech players swear by mods like Mekanism or Create for automation and machines.
RLCraft totally overhauls the game into a hardcore survival sim: it’s brutal but rewarding.
There are modpacks like All the Mods or Valhelsia that combine hundreds of compatible mods.
Forge and Fabric are the two big modloaders, and some mods only work on one.
You’ll want to use a launcher like CurseForge or MultiMC for managing big packs.