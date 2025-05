What chest is best?

kartik024 tell me what chest is best to buy ?

Topu666 In my opinion, don't buy chests unless you are willing to waste your gems on a random steam game

garner_spike None. Better save up your gems to buy what you want directly.



Blade_Rd Free is the best, because you won't lose anything.

Bonhomie1520 Don't buy it there a lot of chance that you will get only random key.

Maxxiimus i was thinkin the same but now nevermind

Marvey I dont think chests are a good idea because you could just get scammed and spend alot of gens for a chest but get somethinng u didnt really want since its a loot table

Khalni Don't buy chests... They are 99% a loss of SG



Strazee Never ever buy any chests! 100% scam i opened 130 and got 0 items that are even worth half the price

gxngstar the robux chast is best

LiamSiben For me the best chest in Gamehag is the Minnecraft chest because you are very lucky to win a good reward.

DominikFlores i wasted all my money on a survival chest and got a refu rune or something like that and it sucks

DominikFlores Like it was not even worth it

DominikFlores Dont buy chest waste of money

rising_cinders chests are waste of money but i think upgrqde your weapon

MookGamer Chests are not a great way of spending your soulgems, you can only get so lucky. I spent a bunch on the golden gifcard chests and barely broke even. so... It's probably one of the best chests but still not a great idea unless you like the thrill of winning in once in a long while.

tangba71 robux one

christian_nemenzo robux dude it is the best one

christian_nemenzo Dont buy chest waste of money





zerogz the free one

jaaniineeee waste of money

MSI5162 The free one



jaaneee I just opened cyber chest and got Project Druid - 2D Labyrinth Explorer and I cannot even add it to my steam library because I got already activated key. Did anyone got anything good from the cyberchest?



FerencHUN Promotional chests may give you some random steam cd key but dont spend sg on chests, its really not worth it.

megaherodasherz robux cheast

ChubaZed best chest is mine raft chest, you know?

BilgehanReis This is best chest winter 2k because metro exodus my best game

Trabzonlu6178 sandık almak kötü bir fikir mi yani???

Yepaxx Winter chedt chest

hextifaze exactly, Steam daily chests are the best, you can get like a solid 5 soul gems daily

fuuti Free chests

defargedip i will never buy an chest and its better free chest

FerencHUN dont buy chests

BayernTheDude Chests are not worth the money