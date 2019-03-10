Robux are very easy to get on this site, it cost 6 gems for 1 Robux. I am very happy with this.
Also, I already got over 500 Robux from Gamehag
What other things did you do? I play mini game, rate articles and talk on the forrum but it doesn't give me my gems.
oof I think that robux are easy to get on this site too but I have to level up inorder to reward them and leveling up is so hard especially if you have reached level 2.
yes this is the best site to get robux easy
@missWannabe make sure you turn off an adblocker or something because then it won't be able to give you your gems. Minigames on a computer take a couple of days to credit.
i love grab robux in gamehag!:D
yeah u can get easy robux because theyre cheap and will always be i guess?
i literally just dropped here, but i dont think getting 20 robux for 350 gems will be easy...
@GamerSpring, I just don't think that's fair lol.
bruh help, how to transfer robux to my friend? I don't play and I want to transfer him