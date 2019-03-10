merilandgarnet
Robux are easy to get on this site

retroron_csgopointscom avatar

retroron_csgopointscom

March 10, 2019 at 02:20 AM

Robux are very easy to get on this site, it cost 6 gems for 1 Robux. I am very happy with this.
retroron_csgopointscom avatar

retroron_csgopointscom

March 10, 2019 at 02:20 AM

Also, I already got over 500 Robux from Gamehag
david_taylor1 avatar

david_taylor1

March 10, 2019 at 08:53 AM

yeah its preety easy

MissWannabe avatar

MissWannabe

October 1, 2020 at 02:48 PM

What other things did you do? I play mini game, rate articles and talk on the forrum but it doesn't give me my gems.
its_gaminglife avatar

its_gaminglife

October 1, 2020 at 02:58 PM

oof I think that robux are easy to get on this site too but I have to level up inorder to reward them and leveling up is so hard especially if you have reached level 2.
Blackburn2K avatar

Blackburn2K

October 1, 2020 at 03:00 PM

yes this is the best site to get robux easy
valiente2 avatar

valiente2

October 2, 2020 at 01:05 AM

Success in management requires learning as fast as the world is changing
MissWannabe avatar

MissWannabe

October 4, 2020 at 07:56 PM

Not for me. ~o~
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 4, 2020 at 08:37 PM

@missWannabe make sure you turn off an adblocker or something because then it won't be able to give you your gems. Minigames on a computer take a couple of days to credit.
snolgol123 avatar

snolgol123

October 5, 2020 at 12:57 AM

yes!i like grab robux!
snolgol123 avatar

snolgol123

October 5, 2020 at 12:58 AM

i love grab robux in gamehag!:D
abdumam00 avatar

abdumam00

October 5, 2020 at 01:53 AM

yeah u can get easy robux because theyre cheap and will always be i guess?
Dannygunkiller avatar

Dannygunkiller

October 5, 2020 at 03:17 AM

It's kind hard
GamerSpringLockSuit avatar

GamerSpringLockSuit

October 5, 2020 at 03:49 AM

i literally just dropped here, but i dont think getting 20 robux for 350 gems will be easy...
MissWannabe avatar

MissWannabe

October 7, 2020 at 05:40 AM

@GamerSpring, I just don't think that's fair lol.
ZeezyRBLX avatar

ZeezyRBLX

October 7, 2020 at 08:15 PM

i think so lol
kkushagra avatar

kkushagra

October 8, 2020 at 09:10 AM

bruh help, how to transfer robux to my friend? I don't play and I want to transfer him

