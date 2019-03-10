Robux are easy to get on this site

retroron_csgopointscom Robux are very easy to get on this site, it cost 6 gems for 1 Robux. I am very happy with this.

retroron_csgopointscom Also, I already got over 500 Robux from Gamehag

david_taylor1 yeah its preety easy





MissWannabe What other things did you do? I play mini game, rate articles and talk on the forrum but it doesn't give me my gems.

its_gaminglife oof I think that robux are easy to get on this site too but I have to level up inorder to reward them and leveling up is so hard especially if you have reached level 2.

Blackburn2K yes this is the best site to get robux easy

valiente2 Success in management requires learning as fast as the world is changing

MissWannabe Not for me. ~o~

MookGamer @missWannabe make sure you turn off an adblocker or something because then it won't be able to give you your gems. Minigames on a computer take a couple of days to credit.

snolgol123 yes!i like grab robux!

snolgol123 i love grab robux in gamehag!:D

abdumam00 yeah u can get easy robux because theyre cheap and will always be i guess?

Dannygunkiller It's kind hard

GamerSpringLockSuit i literally just dropped here, but i dont think getting 20 robux for 350 gems will be easy...

MissWannabe @GamerSpring, I just don't think that's fair lol.

ZeezyRBLX i think so lol