Ok before you go and report this thread for spam hear me out, i am not asking for any coupon codes on the forums cause last time i heard people say here on forums that coupon code sharing on forums is against forum rules. Now i need some clarification ; If these coupon codes are available only on gamehag discord server then for those who are not part or donot want to be apart of that particular gamehag official discord server how are they gonna get there hands on these coupon codes. Also pls need clarification where to get these coupon codes without being part of gamehag discord and also any alternative method to get hold of these pls clarify help