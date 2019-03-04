Contracts not working

Tommy_28829 I did many contracts related to apps and they didn't work. I installed and opened the app, but it still doesn't give me any SG. Some of the quiz ones don't work either. Tell me what I should do. I have already talked to Misty, she can't do anything about it. Thanks.

bucky159 contact with them , ask them about the contract , it may help you

Bonhomie1520 Well, there nothing to help you! You need to wait until the exp time and go to the desktop site and click on have problem... One under the contest tab and then fill in the requirement (only the contest one that works not survey)

mkpthegreat contact with Misty

frust3 contact with misty ;)