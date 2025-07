How do you get ducats in Warframe?

Storm_rd Sell prime parts at the kiosk in any relay. Super fast way to clear your vault. The rarer the part, the more ducats you get. Gold parts give the most.

IceWizard26 Use void relics to farm prime parts first. Crack a few and cash in.

OrcWalk_Walk Baro uses ducats for his stuff, so hoard them before he shows.

FlashRex24 Always keep some parts just for ducat dumps. Don’t sell everything.

JetRex It’s one of the easier currencies to farm tbh. Kinda chill.