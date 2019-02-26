Pls lower the prices

Ekmek1234 Prices are too expensive

addwrd What kind of price? game keys, chests or what?

es_wal i agree.......

Bonhomie1520 You need to tell the specific thing.

Krosah what prices are you talking about ?

Ekmek1234 Chasts

magical_shroom everythings so expensive i could not agree more

KQLBY You don't have too much chance to get anything good from a chest :'D Like 1%

Ekmek1234 Sorry chests

jana04 Dont buy chests its not worth it. Collect your gems for the reward you want

abdullah_arshad Prices HAVE increase quite a bit. Gotta grind a bit more, although the gap isn't much

joseph_stalin prices are okay, but chests are probably rigged

abdullah_arshad I'd be surprised if people actually open chests hoping for something good. There's an extremely rare chance of getting a decent reward