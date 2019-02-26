Pls lower the prices

What kind of price? game keys, chests or what?
You need to tell the specific thing.
what prices are you talking about ?
everythings so expensive i could not agree more
You don't have too much chance to get anything good from a chest :'D Like 1%
Dont buy chests its not worth it. Collect your gems for the reward you want
Prices HAVE increase quite a bit. Gotta grind a bit more, although the gap isn't much
prices are okay, but chests are probably rigged
I'd be surprised if people actually open chests hoping for something good. There's an extremely rare chance of getting a decent reward
Don't waste your SG with chests. Save them up for any games you're hoping to get.