Pls lower the prices

Ekmek1234 avatar

Ekmek1234

February 26, 2019 at 07:59 PM

Prices are too expensive
addwrd avatar

addwrd

February 26, 2019 at 08:42 PM

What kind of price? game keys, chests or what?
es_wal avatar

es_wal

February 26, 2019 at 09:06 PM

i agree.......
Bonhomie1520 avatar

Bonhomie1520

February 26, 2019 at 09:08 PM

You need to tell the specific thing.
Krosah avatar

Krosah

February 26, 2019 at 09:48 PM

what prices are you talking about ?
Ekmek1234 avatar

Ekmek1234

February 26, 2019 at 09:50 PM

Chasts
magical_shroom avatar

magical_shroom

February 27, 2019 at 12:00 AM

everythings so expensive i could not agree more
KQLBY avatar

KQLBY

February 27, 2019 at 01:22 AM

You don't have too much chance to get anything good from a chest :'D Like 1%
Ekmek1234 avatar

Ekmek1234

February 27, 2019 at 01:55 AM

Sorry chests
jana04 avatar

jana04

February 27, 2019 at 02:42 AM

Dont buy chests its not worth it. Collect your gems for the reward you want
abdullah_arshad avatar

abdullah_arshad

February 27, 2019 at 03:09 AM

Prices HAVE increase quite a bit. Gotta grind a bit more, although the gap isn't much
joseph_stalin avatar

joseph_stalin

February 27, 2019 at 06:14 PM

prices are okay, but chests are probably rigged
abdullah_arshad avatar

abdullah_arshad

February 28, 2019 at 01:06 AM

I'd be surprised if people actually open chests hoping for something good. There's an extremely rare chance of getting a decent reward
bigboihank avatar

bigboihank

February 28, 2019 at 07:44 AM

Don't waste your SG with chests. Save them up for any games you're hoping to get.

