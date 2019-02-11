LEVEL 3 NOTIFY

Ho3ein_av3

don't you think Gamehag needs to do something about informing new players that they need to be at least level 3 to collect rewards? Today after I collected enough SGs to get 10$ Steam wallet I get that I need to be level 3 and I'm on level 2 80% and there is only one day left for lunar sale, I'm worried maybe I couldn't buy the game cuz the next sale is about 130 days. comment your opinion!