What are the best enchantments overall in Minecraft?

TomSky98 avatar

TomSky98

August 29, 2025 at 04:28 PM

For tools, Mending and Unbreaking III are mandatory for keeping gear alive long-term.
NovaLuna60 avatar

NovaLuna60

August 29, 2025 at 11:39 PM

Efficiency V boosts mining and harvesting speed and pairs great with Haste beacons.
ElfSlayer38 avatar

ElfSlayer38

August 30, 2025 at 06:31 PM

For weapons, Sharpness V is universal, but Smite V is best if you fight undead mobs a lot.
NovaLuna54 avatar

NovaLuna54

August 31, 2025 at 10:59 AM

Protection IV for armor gives the best all-around defense unless you’re building a specialized suit.
ElfFury25 avatar

ElfFury25

September 1, 2025 at 03:20 AM

Feather Falling IV on boots is underrated but can literally save your life.
Blo_ avatar

Blo_

September 1, 2025 at 08:39 PM

Fortune III is essential for mining diamonds, emeralds, and ancient debris.
ChonkWaffle1 avatar

ChonkWaffle1

September 2, 2025 at 09:39 PM

Thorns on armor reflects damage but wears your gear faster use it selectively.
ChonkPants3 avatar

ChonkPants3

September 3, 2025 at 08:35 PM

Depth Strider and Respiration make underwater travel and combat much smoother.
JetLuna99 avatar

JetLuna99

September 4, 2025 at 09:30 AM

Combining your enchantments on books first is usually more cost-efficient.

