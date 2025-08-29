What are the best enchantments overall in Minecraft?

TomSky98 For tools, Mending and Unbreaking III are mandatory for keeping gear alive long-term.

NovaLuna60 Efficiency V boosts mining and harvesting speed and pairs great with Haste beacons.

ElfSlayer38 For weapons, Sharpness V is universal, but Smite V is best if you fight undead mobs a lot.

NovaLuna54 Protection IV for armor gives the best all-around defense unless you’re building a specialized suit.

ElfFury25 Feather Falling IV on boots is underrated but can literally save your life.

Blo_ Fortune III is essential for mining diamonds, emeralds, and ancient debris.

ChonkWaffle1 Thorns on armor reflects damage but wears your gear faster use it selectively.

ChonkPants3 Depth Strider and Respiration make underwater travel and combat much smoother.