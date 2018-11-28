fnogaj
Is this site scam or not

PiratasIsLietuvos avatar

PiratasIsLietuvos

November 28, 2018 at 10:39 PM

tell me please
myStery24 avatar

myStery24

November 28, 2018 at 10:50 PM

Nope, I have cashed out a few times and have been using this site for more than 1 year.
Ayden615 avatar

Ayden615

November 28, 2018 at 11:24 PM

Website gives genuine codes (haven't bought any "major" games yet)

Magical_Trout99 avatar

Magical_Trout99

November 28, 2018 at 11:28 PM

However getting gems from games can be finicy (is that how that’s spelt?) sometimes
HuckleBerryCherry avatar

HuckleBerryCherry

November 29, 2018 at 12:28 AM

no, the only problem is that getting tasks verified can take a long time, so prepare yourself to wait days before you get accepted, but sometimes tasks get insta accepted like my Guild wars 2 task i did today.
fanus47 avatar

fanus47

November 29, 2018 at 12:57 AM

no , the site is clear & the delay is mentioned in the FAQ
just use the site normally yourll be awarded by the time
mb.rider avatar

mb.rider

November 29, 2018 at 01:03 AM

No, it is not a scam! But it asks you to work hard to earn gems and be patient, in the end it pays off when you receive your game or gift card :)

Happy collecting,
Cheers
abdullah_arshad avatar

abdullah_arshad

November 29, 2018 at 03:45 AM

Not a scam. No need to worry. Just put time into this and you'll get the rewards
ilsises avatar

ilsises

November 29, 2018 at 01:13 PM

it is the best.
maki0000 avatar

maki0000

November 29, 2018 at 08:26 PM

Gamehag isn't scam

