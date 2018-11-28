Is this site scam or not

Nope, I have cashed out a few times and have been using this site for more than 1 year.
Website gives genuine codes (haven't bought any "major" games yet)
However getting gems from games can be finicy (is that how that’s spelt?) sometimes
no, the only problem is that getting tasks verified can take a long time, so prepare yourself to wait days before you get accepted, but sometimes tasks get insta accepted like my Guild wars 2 task i did today.
no , the site is clear & the delay is mentioned in the FAQ
just use the site normally yourll be awarded by the time
No, it is not a scam! But it asks you to work hard to earn gems and be patient, in the end it pays off when you receive your game or gift card :)
Not a scam. No need to worry. Just put time into this and you'll get the rewards