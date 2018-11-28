Is this site scam or not

PiratasIsLietuvos tell me please

myStery24 Nope, I have cashed out a few times and have been using this site for more than 1 year.

Ayden615 Website gives genuine codes (haven't bought any "major" games yet)





Magical_Trout99 However getting gems from games can be finicy (is that how that’s spelt?) sometimes

HuckleBerryCherry no, the only problem is that getting tasks verified can take a long time, so prepare yourself to wait days before you get accepted, but sometimes tasks get insta accepted like my Guild wars 2 task i did today.

fanus47 no , the site is clear & the delay is mentioned in the FAQ

just use the site normally yourll be awarded by the time

mb.rider No, it is not a scam! But it asks you to work hard to earn gems and be patient, in the end it pays off when you receive your game or gift card :)



Happy collecting,

Cheers

abdullah_arshad Not a scam. No need to worry. Just put time into this and you'll get the rewards

ilsises it is the best.