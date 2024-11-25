Reward dispatch

ladyinpink7 Does the reward really usually take around 72 hours or at least 5+ days to dispatch? Not saying this site is a bit sketchy or anything, just curious about how many days yours have actually arrived cuz y'know.



I wasn't entirely sure about that ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

LonelySpirit They usually take around 72 hours - 72 YEARS based on the reward, but them disabling chests and rewards can mean having lots of rewards to dispatch, soooo this could be the reason of it taking extra time... I hope...







ladyinpink7 Maybe? I'm just gonna hope to god it doesn't take that long to get things fixed, if i'm gonna real frank about this

GabrielaCodni I'm starting to have a very bad feeling about this site. Got the gems to ask for a 10€ gift card for Steam (wich was available) and when I finally have the gems suddenly it goes "unavailable" among the chests...



bag69 No it's legit I just used all my remaining soul gems to get a $10 PayPal since chests were removed and I got it after 24 hours (you can see it on my profile). If chests don't return soon I will stop using this site thought.

GabrielaCodni Still, I find off they suddenly keep making me earn more gems for something I worked hard to earn. Either they start allowing me access to what I have earned or I'm leaving for good, I'm tired of scams.



JaymeJames hey' hru

bag69 Is it only me or is Misty replying with blank messages in every post?

SilentLex Hi! I waited for 4 steam keys, I got the soulgems back instead of 2 keys, one key was a used key, which has not been refunded since then... I have 1 key that I have been waiting for 10 days!

GabrielaCodni Been waiting for more than a week for my Steam Card gift... One more week and I delete account and write everywhere on reddit how awful this scamming place is

