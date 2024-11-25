Rain

Gem58

novice rank iconKamilos31: Are there only bots here or what?
novice rank iconmirazh: Cuckoo)))
novice rank iconKamilos31: Where exactly is the Google Play gift card there?
novice rank iconKamilos31: There's no Google Play on LootPay
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: google play via lootpay
SystemGamehag: 9 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
novice rank iconKamilos31: Will anyone answer my question?
novice rank iconrot now: im currently at the gates of valhalla
novice rank iconKamilos31: Is anyone here alive?
apprentice rank iconBURGER CUBE: hi
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
novice rank iconBence: hi
novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
Sign in to start chatting

52

0/160

Back to General Discussions forum

Reward dispatch

ladyinpink7 avatar

ladyinpink7

November 25, 2024 at 05:36 AM

Does the reward really usually take around 72 hours or at least 5+ days to dispatch? Not saying this site is a bit sketchy or anything, just curious about how many days yours have actually arrived cuz y'know.

I wasn't entirely sure about that ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
LonelySpirit avatar

LonelySpirit

November 25, 2024 at 04:02 PM

They usually take around 72 hours - 72 YEARS based on the reward, but them disabling chests and rewards can mean having lots of rewards to dispatch, soooo this could be the reason of it taking extra time... I hope...


ladyinpink7 avatar

ladyinpink7

November 25, 2024 at 08:26 PM

Maybe? I'm just gonna hope to god it doesn't take that long to get things fixed, if i'm gonna real frank about this
GabrielaCodni avatar

GabrielaCodni

November 28, 2024 at 08:38 PM

I'm starting to have a very bad feeling about this site. Got the gems to ask for a 10€ gift card for Steam (wich was available) and when I finally have the gems suddenly it goes "unavailable" among the chests...
bag69 avatar

bag69

November 29, 2024 at 05:54 PM

No it's legit I just used all my remaining soul gems to get a $10 PayPal since chests were removed and I got it after 24 hours (you can see it on my profile). If chests don't return soon I will stop using this site thought.
GabrielaCodni avatar

GabrielaCodni

November 29, 2024 at 09:39 PM

Still, I find off they suddenly keep making me earn more gems for something I worked hard to earn. Either they start allowing me access to what I have earned or I'm leaving for good, I'm tired of scams.
JaymeJames avatar

JaymeJames

December 4, 2024 at 12:46 AM

hey' hru
bag69 avatar

bag69

December 5, 2024 at 08:50 PM

Is it only me or is Misty replying with blank messages in every post?
SilentLex avatar

SilentLex

December 6, 2024 at 03:02 PM

Hi! I waited for 4 steam keys, I got the soulgems back instead of 2 keys, one key was a used key, which has not been refunded since then... I have 1 key that I have been waiting for 10 days!
GabrielaCodni avatar

GabrielaCodni

December 9, 2024 at 09:33 PM

Been waiting for more than a week for my Steam Card gift... One more week and I delete account and write everywhere on reddit how awful this scamming place is
GabrielaCodni avatar

GabrielaCodni

December 17, 2024 at 06:28 PM

They returned the soul gems so no reward dispatched at all. Welp! Guess is time for me to delete account and write on every SM how this place is scamming everyone. Bub-bye!

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy