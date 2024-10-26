kneekoo

Gamehag took Soul Gems twice from me, and the ticketing system doesn't allow me to file a ticket about it - they say they're constantly working and that by the time I check back the problem should already be gone. But they took a double amount of Gems and I doubt they will fix that without them being notified. So how do I contact them about this? Are they active in the forums? Here's their notifications about taking Gems from me in two consecutive minutes: 11:56 :: -50 Due to the lack of your activity on the website, you’ve been turned into a Toad, you’ll have to spend 50 Soul Gems every 7 days. 11:55 :: -50 Due to the lack of your activity on the website, you’ve been turned into a Toad, you’ll have to spend 50 Soul Gems every 7 days.