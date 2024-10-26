Rain

Gem58

novice rank iconKamilos31: There's no Google Play on LootPay
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: google play via lootpay
novice rank iconKamilos31: Will anyone answer my question?
novice rank iconrot now: im currently at the gates of valhalla
novice rank iconKamilos31: Is anyone here alive?
apprentice rank iconBURGER CUBE: hi
novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
novice rank iconBence: hi
novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
Toad - Gamehag applied a double penalty

kneekoo avatar

kneekoo

October 26, 2024 at 02:15 AM

Gamehag took Soul Gems twice from me, and the ticketing system doesn't allow me to file a ticket about it - they say they're constantly working and that by the time I check back the problem should already be gone. But they took a double amount of Gems and I doubt they will fix that without them being notified. So how do I contact them about this? Are they active in the forums? Here's their notifications about taking Gems from me in two consecutive minutes: 11:56 :: -50 Due to the lack of your activity on the website, you’ve been turned into a Toad, you’ll have to spend 50 Soul Gems every 7 days. 11:55 :: -50 Due to the lack of your activity on the website, you’ve been turned into a Toad, you’ll have to spend 50 Soul Gems every 7 days.
kneekoo avatar

kneekoo

October 27, 2024 at 02:10 PM

Their reply (and auto-closing the ticket) while trying to report an issue:

Thank you for wanting to help us develop our site. Our team tries to fix all bugs on a regular basis and improve the website's performance every day. The problem you want to report to us will surely be fixed soon! :)
riad_ avatar

riad_

October 28, 2024 at 03:00 AM

ماذا تنيكو يانيكو لانك شخص رائع اريد معرفتك :slight_smile:

