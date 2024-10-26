Gamehag took Soul Gems twice from me, and the ticketing system doesn't allow me to file a ticket about it - they say they're constantly working and that by the time I check back the problem should already be gone. But they took a double amount of Gems and I doubt they will fix that without them being notified.
So how do I contact them about this? Are they active in the forums?
Here's their notifications about taking Gems from me in two consecutive minutes:
11:56 :: -50 Due to the lack of your activity on the website, you’ve been turned into a Toad, you’ll have to spend 50 Soul Gems every 7 days.
11:55 :: -50 Due to the lack of your activity on the website, you’ve been turned into a Toad, you’ll have to spend 50 Soul Gems every 7 days.
Their reply (and auto-closing the ticket) while trying to report an issue:
Thank you for wanting to help us develop our site. Our team tries to fix all bugs on a regular basis and improve the website's performance every day. The problem you want to report to us will surely be fixed soon! :)
