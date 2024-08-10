smurfthis

So for the past 2 months I have been using soul gems to order steam game keys from the rewards section. The games show as in stock and have a 24 hour estimated delivery time in most cases. Literally every time I try to order a different game and the same thing keeps happening, it says the key is being prepared for dispatch for a week, then they refund my soul gems and I receive no game. I have tried to order a game reward like 8 times now. In the years past their rewards did deliver. Is anybody else ordering different rewards repeatedly and receiving nothing except a soul gems refund?