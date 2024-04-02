Top Roblox Games You Can't Miss!

buffighter144
buffighter144
Gem17
yejebam156
yejebam156
Gem20
Ivan Ershov
Ivan Ershov
Gem8
Jacob Lyngdoh
Jacob Lyngdoh
Gem16
Bence
Bence
Gem14
buffighter144
buffighter144
Gem9
Atia
Atia
Gem36
Kamilos31
Kamilos31
Gem20
BURGER CUBE
BURGER CUBE
Gem14
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem12
wagner_perac
wagner_perac
Gem42
Hallan Mero
Hallan Mero
Gem12
bogdanevsukov2
bogdanevsukov2
Gem12
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem8
Atia
Atia
Gem50
Lukas Angel
Lukas Angel
Gem24
Atia
Atia
Gem840
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem8
ArthursTwin
ArthursTwin
Gem46
Rain

Gem300

novice rank iconrot now: im currently at the gates of valhalla
novice rank iconKamilos31: Is anyone here alive?
apprentice rank iconBURGER CUBE: hi
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
novice rank iconBence: hi
novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

45

0/160

Back to From users forum

Top Roblox Games You Can't Miss!

kazz3 avatar

kazz3

April 2, 2024 at 12:12 AM

Are you ready to dive into the colorful world of Roblox, where imagination knows no bounds? With thousands of games to choose from, finding the best ones can be a daunting task. Fear not! We've scoured the depths of Roblox to bring you a curated list of the finest games that will keep you entertained for hours on end. From adrenaline-pumping adventures to creative masterpieces, there's something here for everyone. So, buckle up and get ready to explore the best Roblox games ever created!


 

1. Adopt Me! Embark on a heartwarming journey in Adopt Me!, where you can raise adorable pets, decorate your dream home, and explore a vibrant world filled with endless possibilities. Whether you're trading pets with friends or participating in exciting mini-games, this game offers a wholesome experience for players of all ages.

2. Jailbreak Are you ready to unleash your inner criminal mastermind or uphold justice as a law enforcement officer? Jailbreak puts you in the driver's seat as you navigate through a vast cityscape, rob banks, engage in thrilling car chases, and evade capture or enforce the law. With regular updates and a bustling community, the excitement never ends in Jailbreak.

3. Tower of Hell Prepare to test your platforming skills in Tower of Hell, a challenging obstacle course game that will push you to the limits of your abilities. Ascend through a series of increasingly difficult stages, overcoming obstacles and traps with precision and agility. Can you reach the top and conquer the Tower of Hell?

4. Arsenal Get ready for fast-paced, first-person shooter action in Arsenal. With a wide array of weapons at your disposal and intense multiplayer battles, every match is a adrenaline-fueled showdown. Whether you prefer close-quarters combat or long-range sniping, Arsenal offers thrilling gameplay that will keep you coming back for more.

5. Brookhaven RP Step into the shoes of your favorite character and immerse yourself in the bustling town of Brookhaven RP. Whether you're role-playing as a civilian going about their daily life, a firefighter battling blazes, or a police officer maintaining law and order, the possibilities are endless. With a vast open world to explore and a vibrant community to interact with, Brookhaven RP offers endless opportunities for creativity and fun.

6. Murder Mystery 2 Do you have what it takes to uncover the identity of the murderer or survive as the last innocent standing? In Murder Mystery 2, every round is a thrilling game of deception and deduction. With a diverse cast of characters and intricate maps to explore, no two games are ever the same. Put your detective skills to the test and see if you can outwit the murderer in this intense whodunit.

7. Blox Fruits Set sail on a swashbuckling adventure in Blox Fruits, where you can become a fearsome pirate and explore the vast seas in search of treasure and glory. With a variety of islands to discover, formidable foes to battle, and powerful abilities to master, Blox Fruits offers an epic pirate experience like no other. Embark on your journey, assemble your crew, and carve out your legend on the high seas.

Conclusion With so many incredible games to choose from, Roblox offers a world of endless entertainment and creativity. Whether you're in the mood for action-packed adventures, immersive role-playing experiences, or challenging obstacle courses, there's something for everyone on Roblox. So, what are you waiting for? Dive in and discover the magic of these top Roblox games today!

     
yetenaud12 avatar

yetenaud12

April 2, 2024 at 06:02 AM

Little bit of critiscm. You have only included the top games. You need to make sure with these lists that you add games of all genres. People are unique, not everyone wants to play the top games.


Cheers,
Yetenaud.
yetenaud12 avatar

yetenaud12

April 2, 2024 at 06:02 AM

Little bit of critiscm. You have only included the top games. You need to make sure with these lists that you add games of all genres. People are unique, not everyone wants to play the top games.


Cheers,
Yetenaud.
Amirmahdikaheni avatar

Amirmahdikaheni

April 2, 2024 at 07:06 AM

very good boy
SonicFreddyFazber avatar

SonicFreddyFazber

April 3, 2024 at 12:27 PM

I dont fully agree, I personally think that brookhaven RP, and adopt me shouldn't be on the list. The reason is the game has alot of players, but for some they are not fun! I would make Roblox Bedwars #1, not in popularity, its just really fun to play! Anyways its diffrent for people so i cant say your wrong!
coolarrow616 avatar

coolarrow616

April 4, 2024 at 03:01 AM

rp gameds are so boring

KEVIN771 avatar

KEVIN771

April 8, 2024 at 01:42 AM

HI!!

KEVIN771 avatar

KEVIN771

April 8, 2024 at 01:43 AM

this is so good
KEVIN771 avatar

KEVIN771

April 8, 2024 at 01:43 AM

I love roblox
goku_ultraintinct avatar

goku_ultraintinct

April 8, 2024 at 08:57 AM

I love roblox
goku_ultraintinct avatar

goku_ultraintinct

April 8, 2024 at 08:57 AM

Blox Fruits:grin::grin::grin:
ahmad27r avatar

ahmad27r

April 9, 2024 at 04:08 AM

i love roblox and frontlines
heyduggeek avatar

heyduggeek

April 9, 2024 at 07:42 AM

Drift Boss The game offers a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.
Tahseen6969 avatar

Tahseen6969

April 9, 2024 at 03:23 PM

roblox is my favourite game after completing my soul gems i purchases roblex
altan_yldz avatar

altan_yldz

April 12, 2024 at 12:43 AM

roblox is good especially your bizzare adventure
itsuka12 avatar

itsuka12

April 16, 2024 at 11:53 PM

Roblox is a very good online game
mohmed6 avatar

mohmed6

April 17, 2024 at 07:15 AM

roblox its god game online
Apolicol avatar

Apolicol

April 17, 2024 at 11:45 PM

thx dude finally i can go back playing roblox :)
Apolicol avatar

Apolicol

April 17, 2024 at 11:47 PM

thank you

Apolicol avatar

Apolicol

April 17, 2024 at 11:47 PM

thank you so much i back to roblox

james_univexon avatar

james_univexon

April 18, 2024 at 11:02 PM

hi
I have completed more than one offer on the Adgem platform
This was accepted, but the spirit points did not arrive in my account. What should I do?
olivia_hodgson avatar

olivia_hodgson

April 19, 2024 at 03:43 AM

Roblox is amazing, so many games. Mimic is a must play for people who like horror!
olivia_hodgson avatar

olivia_hodgson

April 19, 2024 at 03:43 AM

Roblox is amazing, so many games. Mimic is a must play for people who like horror!
Morulane avatar

Morulane

April 19, 2024 at 04:30 AM

this game is amazing
Rodyxxwyvern28 avatar

Rodyxxwyvern28

April 19, 2024 at 02:57 PM

Roblox is one of the best games ive ever played
Rodyxxwyvern28 avatar

Rodyxxwyvern28

April 19, 2024 at 02:57 PM

i love Roblox, Roblox is the best for real
milo_mihaljovic avatar

milo_mihaljovic

April 19, 2024 at 05:50 PM

i love free fire this is the best game fr

sd_studio_tamil avatar

sd_studio_tamil

April 20, 2024 at 12:33 PM

Blox fruit my favourite game
easytodie1234 avatar

easytodie1234

May 19, 2024 at 08:50 PM

man, adop me! is a big L, murder mistery is not good at all, arsenal? how play that thing in 2024? tower of **** is very goood, blox fruits zzz and L shindo life is better
Anon1717574198 avatar

Anon1717574198

June 5, 2024 at 01:23 PM

офигенно
agreeingmedal45 avatar

agreeingmedal45

June 5, 2024 at 10:34 PM

yes i play roblox
hjsaf avatar

hjsaf

June 5, 2024 at 11:31 PM

whattt
BANANASUCKSLOL avatar

BANANASUCKSLOL

June 11, 2024 at 07:31 AM

jujutsu shenanigans is better than blox fruits
RandomAccount1234 avatar

RandomAccount1234

June 14, 2024 at 05:06 AM

Blox fruit is kinda overrated

rzgar_ahn avatar

rzgar_ahn

June 14, 2024 at 03:51 PM

i will play at least one of them. thank you
Chilaki avatar

Chilaki

June 19, 2024 at 04:38 PM

Thank you for compiling this exciting list of top Roblox games! Each game you've highlighted offers a unique and thrilling experience, catering to a wide range of interests within the Roblox community.Your comprehensive guide not only showcases the diversity of experiences available on Roblox but also highlights the platform's limitless potential for creativity and entertainment. Whether players seek action, adventure, or immersive role-playing, these top Roblox games offer something exceptional for everyone. Thank you for sharing these captivating recommendations!





mustafaxxm123 avatar

mustafaxxm123

June 20, 2024 at 08:58 PM

blox fruit is best
Lhjs avatar

Lhjs

June 22, 2024 at 08:09 AM

murder myster on top but slow for coins
xosweetyalphasigmaxo avatar

xosweetyalphasigmaxo

June 24, 2024 at 07:09 PM

I LOVE ROBLOX!

zain_xd avatar

zain_xd

June 25, 2024 at 06:32 PM

thts cool
123

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Top Roblox Games You Can't Miss! on From users Forum on Gamehag