Gamehag Discord?

Gem17
Gem20
Gem8
Gem16
Gem14
Gem9
Gem36
Gem20
Gem14
Gem12
Gem42
Gem12
Gem12
Gem7
Gem8
Gem50
Gem24
Gem840
Gem8
Gem46
Rain

Gem300

novice rank iconrot now: im currently at the gates of valhalla
novice rank iconKamilos31: Is anyone here alive?
apprentice rank iconBURGER CUBE: hi
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
novice rank iconBence: hi
novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
45

Gamehag Discord?

fomi

March 4, 2024 at 09:08 PM

The Discord link at the bottom of the website has expired. I want to get to Discord to see if anyone has figured out how to solve the App Zone issue. Can anyone send an invite link please?
Sebastian50

March 5, 2024 at 01:12 PM

Unfortunately, Gamehag discord channel is no longer available and it only shows a message to encourage people to join Earnweb.
Greenleaf

March 7, 2024 at 11:02 PM

That's serious then. If there is no way to contact support, then what are we supposed to do?
gaskahn

March 8, 2024 at 08:46 PM

So, does it mean gamehag will be abandoned? If yes i will try their new website
kralefegaming

March 8, 2024 at 10:47 PM

It's 100% getting abandoned with what's been happening for now
GAMERULmihai

March 11, 2024 at 10:42 PM

Well writing to support seems to do nothing. Most options just send you a default bot reply and that's that, the "technical problem -> other" option now gives a default reply as well, something like "yea whatever is it you wanted to say we'll probably fix it, no need to even mention the issue lol", and the one ticket I managed to get through to them got marked as solved instantly. I think we're approaching the end of the site, and we're going down IN FLAMES by the looks of it.
EdogawaAkihiro

June 8, 2024 at 01:53 PM

Did they really forget to edit their server link? Sounds crazy that I remember the server has a lot of members but idk.
GAMERULmihai

June 8, 2024 at 03:55 PM

Nah, they didn't forgot.
They're simply abandoning gamehag, only keeping it around to advertise earnweb.
Just look around - no ways to get SG, broken features on top of broken features, support doesn't exist anymore, most ordered rewards get refunded after 2 weeks, even if they are marked as "in stock".
The only staff activity you'll see is a monthly poorly made article by Misty, which is probably either plagiarised from somewhere or AI generated. **** EM for doing us dirty like this.

salaa_abdelkrim

June 9, 2024 at 12:05 AM

:sob: discord dont work
pandersfn

June 10, 2024 at 07:19 PM

better site ---> https://freecash.com/r/038a5c484d with actual admins and mods xD
losh_chovek

June 13, 2024 at 08:30 PM

It didn't worked for me too
francisco_jos_shy

June 24, 2024 at 05:59 PM

Não estou a conseguir subir de nivel
Lan180232

June 28, 2024 at 12:15 PM

i also need one
smmpanel

July 30, 2024 at 03:17 PM

A diverse range of articles that appeal to a broad readership
smmpanel

July 30, 2024 at 03:17 PM

A diverse range of articles
smmpanel

July 30, 2024 at 03:17 PM

A diverse range of articles that appeal to a broad readership may be found on zoltrakk. With a simple and easy-to-use layout that facilitates navigation, the website was created with the user experience in mind.
Nightmareplayz

October 6, 2024 at 11:49 AM

there is a gamehag discord???
Nightmareplayz

October 6, 2024 at 11:49 AM

there is a gamehag discord???
Nightmareplayz

October 6, 2024 at 11:49 AM

there is a gamehag discord???
Nightmareplayz

October 6, 2024 at 11:49 AM

there is a gamehag discord???
Nightmareplayz

October 6, 2024 at 11:49 AM

there is a gamehag discord???
Nightmareplayz

October 6, 2024 at 11:49 AM

there is a gamehag discord???
Thijs226

January 8, 2025 at 08:37 PM

bruh i bought some gems to get a giftcard but now i need more levels

