Gamehag Discord?

fomi The Discord link at the bottom of the website has expired. I want to get to Discord to see if anyone has figured out how to solve the App Zone issue. Can anyone send an invite link please?

Sebastian50 Unfortunately, Gamehag discord channel is no longer available and it only shows a message to encourage people to join Earnweb.

Greenleaf That's serious then. If there is no way to contact support, then what are we supposed to do?

gaskahn So, does it mean gamehag will be abandoned? If yes i will try their new website

kralefegaming It's 100% getting abandoned with what's been happening for now

GAMERULmihai Well writing to support seems to do nothing. Most options just send you a default bot reply and that's that, the "technical problem -> other" option now gives a default reply as well, something like "yea whatever is it you wanted to say we'll probably fix it, no need to even mention the issue lol", and the one ticket I managed to get through to them got marked as solved instantly. I think we're approaching the end of the site, and we're going down IN FLAMES by the looks of it.



EdogawaAkihiro Did they really forget to edit their server link? Sounds crazy that I remember the server has a lot of members but idk.

GAMERULmihai Nah, they didn't forgot.

They're simply abandoning gamehag, only keeping it around to advertise earnweb.

Just look around - no ways to get SG, broken features on top of broken features, support doesn't exist anymore, most ordered rewards get refunded after 2 weeks, even if they are marked as "in stock".

The only staff activity you'll see is a monthly poorly made article by Misty, which is probably either plagiarised from somewhere or AI generated. **** EM for doing us dirty like this.





salaa_abdelkrim :sob: discord dont work

losh_chovek It didn't worked for me too

francisco_jos_shy Não estou a conseguir subir de nivel

Lan180232 i also need one

Nightmareplayz there is a gamehag discord???

