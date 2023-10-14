Rain

novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
Most of Gamehag rewards are out of stock.

mikereader avatar

mikereader

October 14, 2023 at 04:24 PM

Most of the Gamehag rewards for gift cards are out of stock. Also surveys and contracts no longer exists. I'm finding it very difficult to do anything on this site, let alone earn SG. I've also been turned into a Toad due to inactivity on the site. So the only way to earn SG now is to complete a game task which most people are having issues with gamehag rewarding successful completions. I wish this site was usable again.
Tanechka_1 avatar

Tanechka_1

October 15, 2023 at 01:51 AM

It is so disappointing, all my screenshots from World of Warships are rejected. I created a completely new account and confirmed it by email, everything was done properely but they are rejecting it every time. That is sad :(
YASSINEELB10 avatar

YASSINEELB10

October 15, 2023 at 02:48 AM

Hey guys
mikereader avatar

mikereader

October 21, 2023 at 09:32 PM

I may have spoke too soon on the rewards. It looks like some stuff came in-stock. I redeemed an item yesterday, waiting on "the reward to be prepaired for dispatch". I'm still pretty much stuck as a toad though so I can't do any of the regular SG task.
deily_rosario avatar

deily_rosario

October 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM



hello

khalid_berrichi avatar

khalid_berrichi

October 22, 2023 at 09:04 PM

holaa hello m new to this site is it really this dissapointing:disappointed_relieved::disappointed_relieved::disappointed_relieved::disappointed_relieved::disappointed_relieved:
mellonia avatar

mellonia

October 31, 2023 at 06:55 PM

really , then this all work will go in vain?
william_miller1 avatar

william_miller1

November 3, 2023 at 05:59 PM

hello im new here

Abrett avatar

Abrett

January 14, 2024 at 12:51 AM

Same here. Being a toad for a long time. There are no quests and some of them are bugged. Like opera GX and the freecash site

