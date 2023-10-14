Most of Gamehag rewards are out of stock.

mikereader Most of the Gamehag rewards for gift cards are out of stock. Also surveys and contracts no longer exists. I'm finding it very difficult to do anything on this site, let alone earn SG. I've also been turned into a Toad due to inactivity on the site. So the only way to earn SG now is to complete a game task which most people are having issues with gamehag rewarding successful completions. I wish this site was usable again.

Tanechka_1 It is so disappointing, all my screenshots from World of Warships are rejected. I created a completely new account and confirmed it by email, everything was done properely but they are rejecting it every time. That is sad :(

mikereader I may have spoke too soon on the rewards. It looks like some stuff came in-stock. I redeemed an item yesterday, waiting on "the reward to be prepaired for dispatch". I'm still pretty much stuck as a toad though so I can't do any of the regular SG task.



khalid_berrichi holaa hello m new to this site is it really this dissapointing:disappointed_relieved::disappointed_relieved::disappointed_relieved::disappointed_relieved::disappointed_relieved:

mellonia really , then this all work will go in vain?

