How long do paypal rewards get rewarded?
depends actually
if your make an account and log in and earned xp continously i bet you can withdraw it in a short time
Have you or anyone actually gotten paypal rewards from gamehag whether it's by opening chests or purchasing paypal gift cards?
do i get to have the promotional chest even if it says giveaways is not availble to your device?
Suppose you create an account, consistently log in, and accrue XP; in that scenario, I'm confident that you'll be able to request a withdrawal within a relatively brief period. Adding a unique perspective, maintaining regular engagement could likely expedite the process.