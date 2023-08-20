Rain

novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
Rewards time

Hayjackson

August 20, 2023 at 04:13 AM

How long do paypal rewards get rewarded?
ferge3522

August 20, 2023 at 09:12 AM

depends actually
if your make an account and log in and earned xp continously i bet you can withdraw it in a short time
Hayjackson

August 20, 2023 at 07:18 PM

Have you or anyone actually gotten paypal rewards from gamehag whether it's by opening chests or purchasing paypal gift cards?
seanq

August 20, 2023 at 09:09 PM

do i get to have the promotional chest even if it says giveaways is not availble to your device?
horald_wilsom

August 29, 2023 at 03:58 PM

Suppose you create an account, consistently log in, and accrue XP; in that scenario, I'm confident that you'll be able to request a withdrawal within a relatively brief period. Adding a unique perspective, maintaining regular engagement could likely expedite the process.

