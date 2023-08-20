Rewards time

Hayjackson How long do paypal rewards get rewarded?

ferge3522 depends actually

if your make an account and log in and earned xp continously i bet you can withdraw it in a short time

Hayjackson Have you or anyone actually gotten paypal rewards from gamehag whether it's by opening chests or purchasing paypal gift cards?

seanq do i get to have the promotional chest even if it says giveaways is not availble to your device?