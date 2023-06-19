Terraria mobile is unplayable

Although I absolutely love Terraria, the mobile game has been made very rage inducing simply due to the controls of the game. They make the game difficultly playable, but the game is very ressemblant to the pc version which somehow counters this aspect of the overall gameplay, and with all all this the game itself isn't quite customisable compared to the computer.

First of all, from personal experience, I found the game to be difficultly playable. I'll follow a boss fight tutorial on youtube by the letter and still manage to mess it up simply because of how I choked it because of the game responding inaccurately to my fingers' command, which might come from their size probably being somewhat too big for my phone.However, even though this aspect makes the game painfully lovable, the game is very well remade on mobile and has a ton of cool features making the game as resemblant and as accurately reproduced as possible, from the Master mode relics, the music transitions and the different metas, although the inventory spaces and shortcut abilities are placed in a painful way for what might happen is the misclick of the "every potion effects at once" button, using a buff when I need it the least, basically wasting it.Third off, every Terraria player knows the game is customisable through the medium of Mods, which add many cool features and stuff to the original game. On the PC version, the mod loader is free, and the only condition for it to work is to pay the 10 dollars on steam to buy the game. On the other hand, in the mobile version seems a lot less inclusive and seems to be very limited compared to TmodLoader. However, TL Pro (Mobile Terraria's mod loader) is a separate purchase, meaning you have to buy twice to enjoy a customisable experience. That being said, TL Pro costs merely 1.69$ and the original Terraria game costs 4.99$, making it tower over the 9.99$ spent in the PC version with 5.68$ total for the full experience.In conclusion, even though the game is difficult to even just move around, the respectable inclusion of the many pc features that don't seem to have their place on a mobile game make it still enjoyable and stay the fun sandbox customisable rage inducing adventure game that it is. The mods however make the overall experience worth the 10$ spent on the game and the mobile version seems much more limited. I love Terraria, I just wish the game was easier to manipulate. But who knows, perhaps I'm just bad at it ?This is my first time doing something like this, I'm asking you to be lenient with me as I not only have no experience in writing articles and feel more like I wrote an essay, but it's also my first time on both the site and the community. I hope my article here contributed to at least a small thing and please be honest in reviewing this. I could use both the criticism and the advice. Needless to say I hope this article was of somewhat value.