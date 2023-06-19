Terraria mobile is unplayable

Ivan Ershov
Ivan Ershov
Gem8
Jacob Lyngdoh
Jacob Lyngdoh
Gem16
Bence
Bence
Gem14
buffighter144
buffighter144
Gem9
Atia
Atia
Gem36
Kamilos31
Kamilos31
Gem20
BURGER CUBE
BURGER CUBE
Gem14
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem12
wagner_perac
wagner_perac
Gem42
Hallan Mero
Hallan Mero
Gem12
bogdanevsukov2
bogdanevsukov2
Gem12
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem8
Atia
Atia
Gem50
Lukas Angel
Lukas Angel
Gem24
Atia
Atia
Gem840
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem8
ArthursTwin
ArthursTwin
Gem46
gecemustafa80
gecemustafa80
Gem17
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
Rain

Gem300

novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
novice rank iconBence: hi
novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

44

0/160

Back to From users forum

Terraria mobile is unplayable

MaxiTheDUde avatar

MaxiTheDUde

June 19, 2023 at 03:41 PM

Although I absolutely love Terraria, the mobile game has been made very rage inducing simply due to the controls of the game. They make the game difficultly playable, but the game is very ressemblant to the pc version which somehow counters this aspect of the overall gameplay, and with all all this the game itself isn't quite customisable compared to the computer.


First of all, from personal experience, I found the game to be difficultly playable. I'll follow a boss fight tutorial on youtube by the letter and still manage to mess it up simply because of how I choked it because of the game responding inaccurately to my fingers' command, which might come from their size probably being somewhat too big for my phone. 

However, even though this aspect makes the game painfully lovable, the game is very well remade on mobile and has a ton of cool features making the game as resemblant and as accurately reproduced as possible, from the Master mode relics, the music transitions and the different metas, although the inventory spaces and shortcut abilities are placed in a painful way for what might happen is the misclick of the "every potion effects at once" button, using a buff when I need it the least, basically wasting it.

Third off, every Terraria player knows the game is customisable through the medium of Mods, which add many cool features and stuff to the original game. On the PC version, the mod loader is free, and the only condition for it to work is to pay the 10 dollars on steam to buy the game. On the other hand, in the mobile version seems a lot less inclusive and seems to be very limited compared to TmodLoader. However, TL Pro (Mobile Terraria's mod loader) is a separate purchase, meaning you have to buy twice to enjoy a customisable experience. That being said, TL Pro costs merely 1.69$ and the original Terraria game costs 4.99$, making it tower over the 9.99$ spent in the PC version with 5.68$ total for the full experience. 

In conclusion, even though the game is difficult to even just move around, the respectable inclusion of the many pc features that don't seem to have their place on a mobile game make it still enjoyable and stay the fun sandbox customisable rage inducing adventure game that it is. The mods however make the overall experience worth the 10$ spent on the game and the mobile version seems much more limited. I love Terraria, I just wish the game was easier to manipulate. But who knows, perhaps I'm just bad at it ?

This is my first time doing something like this, I'm asking you to be lenient with me as I not only have no experience in writing articles and feel more like I wrote an essay, but it's also my first time on both the site and the community. I hope my article here contributed to at least a small thing and please be honest in reviewing this. I could use both the criticism and the advice. Needless to say I hope this article was of somewhat value.
rafplays avatar

rafplays

June 20, 2023 at 09:45 AM

it really isnt playable why dont you buy a pc???
we_we3 avatar

we_we3

June 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM

Are you sure?
kissssik avatar

kissssik

June 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM

:baseball::football::volleyball::volleyball::volleyball:？？？
efe826aa123 avatar

efe826aa123

June 20, 2023 at 01:56 PM

hi


efe826aa123 avatar

efe826aa123

June 20, 2023 at 01:57 PM

hi everyone
efe826aa123 avatar

efe826aa123

June 20, 2023 at 01:57 PM

how are you
efe826aa123 avatar

efe826aa123

June 20, 2023 at 01:57 PM

I am fine thank you
efe826aa123 avatar

efe826aa123

June 20, 2023 at 01:58 PM

you look so bad
chahouda avatar

chahouda

June 20, 2023 at 05:04 PM

readsf32fsf
aleksandar_bugarin avatar

aleksandar_bugarin

June 20, 2023 at 06:42 PM

im fin
Bnjjbvff avatar

Bnjjbvff

June 20, 2023 at 07:17 PM

good how wre yiu
Fuck0ff12 avatar

Fuck0ff12

June 20, 2023 at 09:47 PM

its more than playable
Fuck0ff12 avatar

Fuck0ff12

June 20, 2023 at 09:47 PM

its more than playable
MaxiTheDUde avatar

MaxiTheDUde

June 21, 2023 at 05:42 PM

ever thought that not everybody can afford one ?
vooxplayzroblox avatar

vooxplayzroblox

June 21, 2023 at 06:16 PM

**** not many people play the game though
kivanc71030 avatar

kivanc71030

June 21, 2023 at 07:24 PM

sussusudududusududuxjxj

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Terraria mobile is unplayable on From users Forum on Gamehag