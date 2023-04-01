Is there a limit to TV zone?

Elaine1234 Once I have watched a certain amount of ads, it tells me to go do a quest

ara10 yes its pretty disappointing considering tahts the only thing i can do. (and write/review articles) because of my region

MACMILLIAN yah it does have a limit but idk what is that limit as i recently started doing it too

Sad_DeerY Never watched enough to be stopped

r96 yes there is a limit daily and quest limit

Alii_sann what's the daily limit?

Evund its is a limit

Bean2003 I guess you'll have to find out what the limit is by testing the limit itself :) .,;,;,.

Monah077 :thumbsup:

w3xyy I've watched like 70 ads consecutively and yet I haven't received any alert or any form of something that could tell me to do anything else, so I think we're good, but I'm still gonna do other quests just in case :grin:

w3xyy new comment: Yes. The limit is 100 ads per day

temporel no limits

