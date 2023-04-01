Bence
Is there a limit to TV zone?

Elaine1234 avatar

Elaine1234

April 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM

Once I have watched a certain amount of ads, it tells me to go do a quest
ara10 avatar

ara10

April 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM

yes its pretty disappointing considering tahts the only thing i can do. (and write/review articles) because of my region
MACMILLIAN avatar

MACMILLIAN

April 3, 2023 at 04:54 PM

yah it does have a limit but idk what is that limit as i recently started doing it too
Sad_DeerY avatar

Sad_DeerY

April 7, 2023 at 11:45 PM

Never watched enough to be stopped
r96 avatar

r96

April 22, 2023 at 08:18 AM

yes there is a limit daily and quest limit
Alii_sann avatar

Alii_sann

April 26, 2023 at 01:14 AM

Evund avatar

Evund

April 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM

its is a limit
Bean2003 avatar

Bean2003

April 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM

I guess you'll have to find out what the limit is by testing the limit itself :) .,;,;,.
Monah077 avatar

Monah077

April 28, 2023 at 05:47 PM

:thumbsup:
w3xyy avatar

w3xyy

April 29, 2023 at 05:20 PM

I've watched like 70 ads consecutively and yet I haven't received any alert or any form of something that could tell me to do anything else, so I think we're good, but I'm still gonna do other quests just in case :grin:
w3xyy avatar

w3xyy

May 1, 2023 at 07:16 PM

new comment: Yes. The limit is 100 ads per day
temporel avatar

temporel

May 1, 2023 at 07:30 PM

no limits
justin_gamer_kop avatar

justin_gamer_kop

May 1, 2023 at 07:51 PM

ShadowKeaton2 avatar

ShadowKeaton2

May 14, 2023 at 09:26 PM

the tv zone doesn't load anything for me at all, like it's not buffering or anything. just stuck on trying to load. no ad block active or anything.

