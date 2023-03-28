What is your favorite game?

tobias_schraven Which is it

0mrsilent0 my favorite game is the last of us :slight_smile:

lakshart last of us and csgo

alviks my favorite game is cs go

tobias_schraven my favorite is probably the walking dead saints and sinners or days gone

Eliezer002 minecraft es mi juego favorito

willneedstopaybills rainbow 6 siege

LiamEvans210 My favorite games are SUPER MARIO BROS. and Animal crossing.

SUPER MARIO BROS.→The last stage of each section is difficult, but when I beat Bowser, I feel the sense of accomplishment and it's fun.

Animal Crossing→The characters are too cute! It's fun to catch bugs and fish and build my own village. The game makes me feel relaxed because I can experience their heartwarming life through the game.

jhgfdsdf my favorite game is hollow knight

goblinboii i love minecraft wow very good



ara10 war thunder. its the best imo





exonex217 my fav game is terraria one of the best games ever it might be just as good as minecraft if not better

XxGROGIxX life i guess

doamnecatdetrist its very underatted and not known, but my favourite game of all times is „The Spiderwhich Chronicles”. But nowadays I played a lot of Skyrim, so i might just say Skyrim

krishiv_pandotra callofduty is my favourite

flunyiro csgo

bozicaleksandar world of tanks

bozicaleksandar any comment





kyupid_games It is very hard to say, but I adore Hollow Knight and Apex Legends

Mitchoh red dead redemption is my fave at present!

pubg1hacker1 Hu ha dev adam yayaya

K1zar1 roblox i fun

roaabi_ my gym

Sprockur My favorite game is and will always be Asheron's Call. It's an Oldie but a Goodie and still viable to play now even though Turbine, the company that released the game shut it down. The community has kept it alive and there are many servers to play on to experience the game. There is also some custom made content to give you a bit extra.



The game doesn't hold your hand, the skill/xp system is great and there is a TON of content.



blue_raptor Fvori oyunum roblox

ShadowKeaton2 my main love and passion is the legend of zelda series! otherwise i love earthbound, hollow knight, kirby and the crystal shards (n64), older generations of pokemon, and new to the list is warframe and minecraft.



while the zelda series has their "best" titles (ex. ocarina of time), there are also "not great/ forgotten" titles (ex. zelda 2 adventure of link), they all are worth trying or looking into/ watching. my favorites are minish cap, four sword adventures (gc) and link's awakening.



earthbound is a cult classic of the snes generation. it's very 90's, very endearing with it's humor. this rpg has a rolling health counter instead of instant take of health, allowing players to heal before full damage sets if fast enough. the story is amazing and takes you for a ride, highly recommend!



last i'll comment on hollow knight. i'm not a platform gamer, i'm terrible at it so this game took me a long while to get used to the controls but also how it doesn't hold your hand at all. i gave up several times but got further with each play through, also getting new controllers for the switch was helpful too. i loved the graphics, the style, the music and ambiance. i finally saw the real beauty of the game during one of the boss fights and i was determined to beat the game. i put in a lot of sweat and tears, now i only have 2 achievements left. it's a beautiful game and the story is scattered throughout the whole map, interactions vary on where you are or how far long in the games progress. plus, even though the sequel silksong got delayed, is something to play together when it comes out.



ELECTROOO34 csgo and war thunder, but minecraft also has a place in my heart

Sam_homer Minecraft and Roblox And Terraria And Gta 5

Ericbarker306 Have a lot of favourite games



But probaly the one that stands out as my all time favourite is Xcom Enemy unknown with its dlc enemy within, although Xcom 2 is 'better' the first was my first true taste of a difficult strategy game and fell in love with the genre. I play games for mental stimulation not so much relaxation.



Also its not an old game by any means but nor am I so it has some childhood nolstalgia for me, combined with some of the coolest and most unique alien designs in a game.

KoKrishiv PUBG

jude4 last of us

Revenant3697 not sure between MWII or DB Xenoverse 2

icantthink0faname team fortress 2 is a banger





aaro1 Rn csgo is my favorite