What is your favorite game?

Bence
Bence
Gem14
buffighter144
buffighter144
Gem9
Atia
Atia
Gem36
Kamilos31
Kamilos31
Gem20
BURGER CUBE
BURGER CUBE
Gem14
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem12
wagner_perac
wagner_perac
Gem42
Hallan Mero
Hallan Mero
Gem12
bogdanevsukov2
bogdanevsukov2
Gem12
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem8
Atia
Atia
Gem50
Lukas Angel
Lukas Angel
Gem24
Atia
Atia
Gem840
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem8
ArthursTwin
ArthursTwin
Gem46
gecemustafa80
gecemustafa80
Gem17
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
Depstory
Depstory
Gem175
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
Rain

Gem300

novice rank iconBence: hi
novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

44

0/160

Back to General Discussions forum

What is your favorite game?

tobias_schraven avatar

tobias_schraven

March 28, 2023 at 06:26 PM

Which is it
0mrsilent0 avatar

0mrsilent0

March 28, 2023 at 07:44 PM

my favorite game is the last of us :slight_smile:
lakshart avatar

lakshart

March 28, 2023 at 07:51 PM

last of us and csgo
alviks avatar

alviks

March 28, 2023 at 09:22 PM

my favorite game is cs go
tobias_schraven avatar

tobias_schraven

March 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM

my favorite is probably the walking dead saints and sinners or days gone
tobias_schraven avatar

tobias_schraven

March 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM

my favorite is probably the walking dead saints and sinners or days gone
Eliezer002 avatar

Eliezer002

March 28, 2023 at 11:55 PM

minecraft es mi juego favorito
willneedstopaybills avatar

willneedstopaybills

March 29, 2023 at 03:39 AM

rainbow 6 siege
LiamEvans210 avatar

LiamEvans210

March 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM

My favorite games are SUPER MARIO BROS. and Animal crossing.
SUPER MARIO BROS.→The last stage of each section is difficult, but when I beat Bowser, I feel the sense of accomplishment and it's fun.
Animal Crossing→The characters are too cute! It's fun to catch bugs and fish and build my own village. The game makes me feel relaxed because I can experience their heartwarming life through the game.
jhgfdsdf avatar

jhgfdsdf

March 30, 2023 at 04:49 PM

my favorite game is hollow knight
Anonymous1583522773 avatar

Anonymous1583522773

March 31, 2023 at 05:31 PM

my favorite game is the last of us :slight_smile:

goblinboii avatar

goblinboii

April 1, 2023 at 02:57 PM

i love minecraft wow very good
ara10 avatar

ara10

April 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM

war thunder. its the best imo

exonex217 avatar

exonex217

April 2, 2023 at 01:49 AM

my fav game is terraria one of the best games ever it might be just as good as minecraft if not better
XxGROGIxX avatar

XxGROGIxX

April 2, 2023 at 10:43 AM

life i guess
doamnecatdetrist avatar

doamnecatdetrist

April 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM

its very underatted and not known, but my favourite game of all times is „The Spiderwhich Chronicles”. But nowadays I played a lot of Skyrim, so i might just say Skyrim
krishiv_pandotra avatar

krishiv_pandotra

April 2, 2023 at 01:28 PM

callofduty is my favourite
Ameliaa67 avatar

Ameliaa67

April 4, 2023 at 04:02 PM

Thanks for sharing this informative information with us. This is a fantastic website, thanks for sharing.Visit this Website !
https://www.fatsoma.com/e/ph8qmwps/lets-gaming
flunyiro avatar

flunyiro

April 4, 2023 at 05:29 PM

csgo
bozicaleksandar avatar

bozicaleksandar

April 5, 2023 at 12:46 PM

world of tanks
bozicaleksandar avatar

bozicaleksandar

April 5, 2023 at 07:45 PM

any comment

bozicaleksandar avatar

bozicaleksandar

April 5, 2023 at 07:45 PM

any comment?

kyupid_games avatar

kyupid_games

April 7, 2023 at 05:34 PM

It is very hard to say, but I adore Hollow Knight and Apex Legends
Mitchoh avatar

Mitchoh

April 7, 2023 at 08:38 PM

red dead redemption is my fave at present!
pubg1hacker1 avatar

pubg1hacker1

April 10, 2023 at 04:48 AM

Hu ha dev adam yayaya
K1zar1 avatar

K1zar1

April 10, 2023 at 05:52 PM

roblox i fun
himanshu_gupta6 avatar

himanshu_gupta6

April 10, 2023 at 11:51 PM

roblox is fun

roaabi_ avatar

roaabi_

April 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM

my gym
Sprockur avatar

Sprockur

April 15, 2023 at 02:12 AM

My favorite game is and will always be Asheron's Call. It's an Oldie but a Goodie and still viable to play now even though Turbine, the company that released the game shut it down. The community has kept it alive and there are many servers to play on to experience the game. There is also some custom made content to give you a bit extra.

The game doesn't hold your hand, the skill/xp system is great and there is a TON of content.
blue_raptor avatar

blue_raptor

April 15, 2023 at 09:47 AM

Fvori oyunum roblox
ShadowKeaton2 avatar

ShadowKeaton2

May 14, 2023 at 09:43 PM

my main love and passion is the legend of zelda series! otherwise i love earthbound, hollow knight, kirby and the crystal shards (n64), older generations of pokemon, and new to the list is warframe and minecraft.

while the zelda series has their "best" titles (ex. ocarina of time), there are also "not great/ forgotten" titles (ex. zelda 2 adventure of link), they all are worth trying or looking into/ watching. my favorites are minish cap, four sword adventures (gc) and link's awakening.

earthbound is a cult classic of the snes generation. it's very 90's, very endearing with it's humor. this rpg has a rolling health counter instead of instant take of health, allowing players to heal before full damage sets if fast enough. the story is amazing and takes you for a ride, highly recommend!

last i'll comment on hollow knight. i'm not a platform gamer, i'm terrible at it so this game took me a long while to get used to the controls but also how it doesn't hold your hand at all. i gave up several times but got further with each play through, also getting new controllers for the switch was helpful too. i loved the graphics, the style, the music and ambiance. i finally saw the real beauty of the game during one of the boss fights and i was determined to beat the game. i put in a lot of sweat and tears, now i only have 2 achievements left. it's a beautiful game and the story is scattered throughout the whole map, interactions vary on where you are or how far long in the games progress. plus, even though the sequel silksong got delayed, is something to play together when it comes out.
ELECTROOO34 avatar

ELECTROOO34

May 14, 2023 at 09:50 PM

csgo and war thunder, but minecraft also has a place in my heart
Sam_homer avatar

Sam_homer

May 14, 2023 at 10:39 PM

Minecraft and Roblox And Terraria And Gta 5
Ericbarker306 avatar

Ericbarker306

May 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM

Have a lot of favourite games

But probaly the one that stands out as my all time favourite is Xcom Enemy unknown with its dlc enemy within, although Xcom 2 is 'better' the first was my first true taste of a difficult strategy game and fell in love with the genre. I play games for mental stimulation not so much relaxation.

Also its not an old game by any means but nor am I so it has some childhood nolstalgia for me, combined with some of the coolest and most unique alien designs in a game.
KoKrishiv avatar

KoKrishiv

May 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM

PUBG
jude4 avatar

jude4

May 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM

last of us
Revenant3697 avatar

Revenant3697

May 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM

not sure between MWII or DB Xenoverse 2
icantthink0faname avatar

icantthink0faname

May 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM

team fortress 2 is a banger

aaro1 avatar

aaro1

May 18, 2023 at 02:44 PM

Rn csgo is my favorite
imad2007 avatar

imad2007

May 18, 2023 at 03:52 PM

اعبة المفضلة لدي هي valoant
12345

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

What is your favorite game? on General Discussions Forum on Gamehag