Help: How do i prove that i have opened 3 sacred shards?

alphaghost75 Like the title says, how do i prove that i have opened 3 sacred shards. Do i need to get 3 new sacred shards and if so how do i show that i have opened those 3 new ones?

elenast1 Just finished this part. I uploaded an image with three screenshots showing where I gained each shard from (it was for completing campaign on brutal, missions part 2 and monthly quests for me). And they have accepted the quest immediately.

alphaghost75 ah i see thanks man :)





MrPanthouse all i had to do was send a SS of me having them in the protal

oppo12 KK SG LE NASOIL GELİYOR

Dimitriwosh I'm the biggest bird I am the biggest bird

billylalegende ok cool cool

zarnes ust finished this part. I uploaded an image with three screenshots showing where I gained each shard from (it was for completing campaign on brutal, missions part 2 and monthly quests for me). And they have accepted the quest immediately.

iluvgaben thx this helpes me too





brssssss you do the story but first put a code for good Champion

jonathan_hviid how do i prove that i i opened 3 sacred shards pls help me