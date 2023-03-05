Help: How do i prove that i have opened 3 sacred shards?

Like the title says, how do i prove that i have opened 3 sacred shards. Do i need to get 3 new sacred shards and if so how do i show that i have opened those 3 new ones?
Just finished this part. I uploaded an image with three screenshots showing where I gained each shard from (it was for completing campaign on brutal, missions part 2 and monthly quests for me). And they have accepted the quest immediately.
all i had to do was send a SS of me having them in the protal
you do the story but first put a code for good Champion
how do i prove that i i opened 3 sacred shards pls help me
How do I even get 3 sacred shards? lol