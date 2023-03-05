Rain

Help: How do i prove that i have opened 3 sacred shards?

alphaghost75 avatar

alphaghost75

March 5, 2023 at 11:26 PM

Like the title says, how do i prove that i have opened 3 sacred shards. Do i need to get 3 new sacred shards and if so how do i show that i have opened those 3 new ones?
elenast1 avatar

elenast1

March 9, 2023 at 09:34 AM

Just finished this part. I uploaded an image with three screenshots showing where I gained each shard from (it was for completing campaign on brutal, missions part 2 and monthly quests for me). And they have accepted the quest immediately.
alphaghost75 avatar

alphaghost75

March 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM

ah i see thanks man :)

MrPanthouse avatar

MrPanthouse

March 13, 2023 at 02:22 AM

all i had to do was send a SS of me having them in the protal
oppo12 avatar

oppo12

March 14, 2023 at 02:24 PM

KK SG LE NASOIL GELİYOR
Dimitriwosh avatar

Dimitriwosh

March 16, 2023 at 10:20 PM

I'm the biggest bird I am the biggest bird
billylalegende avatar

billylalegende

April 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM

ok cool cool
zarnes avatar

zarnes

May 2, 2023 at 03:08 AM

ust finished this part. I uploaded an image with three screenshots showing where I gained each shard from (it was for completing campaign on brutal, missions part 2 and monthly quests for me). And they have accepted the quest immediately.
iluvgaben avatar

iluvgaben

May 4, 2023 at 11:24 PM

thx this helpes me too

brssssss avatar

brssssss

June 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM

you do the story but first put a code for good Champion
jonathan_hviid avatar

jonathan_hviid

July 31, 2023 at 02:15 PM

how do i prove that i i opened 3 sacred shards pls help me
BranMuffin avatar

BranMuffin

August 6, 2023 at 06:30 PM

How do I even get 3 sacred shards? lol

