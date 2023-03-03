Bence
Enlisted first quest problems

ident_dis avatar

ident_dis

March 3, 2023 at 02:12 AM

Does anyone know how to complete the first quest for Enlisted. The one where you have to upload a pic of a strategic point capture. Mine keeps getting rejected saying i haven't registered a new account,which i did.
Stambre avatar

Stambre

March 3, 2023 at 02:25 AM

I have the same issue and it has not been resolved, I have sent an email to support asking for answers but as of yet there is no response, I have also had this problem with F.O.A.D which is also a Gaijin Entertainment game, perhaps there is something wrong with the verification systems related to games made by this specific studio? Hopefully this issue gets resolved soon.
fluffypuff avatar

fluffypuff

March 3, 2023 at 04:53 PM

Even i, got problems with it, a rule of thump... i always got 4-5 new emails readdy when i do gajin related offers, as it can take some tries...

but it seem a bit often, that gajin fail to comunicate with gamehag about who has registered. as i've understand from my talks with the Support.

but to return to your matter, have you tried to write to misty AKA the support? they might be able to help you,
Stambre avatar

Stambre

March 4, 2023 at 07:14 AM

Yes I have actually wrote to Misty but 3 days later there is still no reply.
A5ina avatar

A5ina

July 28, 2024 at 06:13 PM

but why? ...
Jade_verdant avatar

Jade_verdant

September 7, 2024 at 04:16 AM

is there any more quest for enlisted? mabey ones for players with existing accounts?
thatguy12345 avatar

thatguy12345

November 1, 2024 at 03:25 AM

i had the same problem

