Messi or Ronaldo

Dagger4251 Who is better?

kemalcannapim :fire:CR7 G.O.A.T

ZoomPlugX CR7 is better

syphersword definitely Ronaldo because he’s....the worst player in the world

dubby1 Who is better?

scratchman nice

Vixion both are good

percyblack28 messi is the goat no argument on that

jwtscorpy yes







jwtscorpy hi how are u



jwtscorpy messiis the best in unevers and ronaldo in world



polippanmon Ofcourse messi.HE sis the GOAT of football.The most complete player in the game.Most no of balondors is one of the proof that he is the best

At the club level, Messi holds the record for most goals in La Liga with 474. In total, including clubs and country, Messi has scored 793 goals in 1,003 appearances. He also has 350 assists to his name. On the other hand, Ronaldo has scored 819 goals in 1,145 appearances for both club and country.

kedimedikedi123 konu hakkında bilgim olmasa bile burda yazmak zevk verici

Sengethando Messi, Messi, Messi!!

sanji330m Messi all the way lol

iDrewSkiii Messi 100%

Balan05 Ronaldo 100%

julian_ivanov i idolise Messi but i respect CR7 for his determination

ThatZ125Guy Personally, I think Ronaldo is better.

ionut18 ronaldo better

hobaidris messi is better

Bjerg messi 100%

SamHajek I would say Ronaldo but I do not watch football/soccer

