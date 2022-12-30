buffighter144
Messi or Ronaldo

Dagger4251 avatar

Dagger4251

December 30, 2022 at 02:37 PM

Who is better?
kemalcannapim avatar

kemalcannapim

December 31, 2022 at 12:44 AM

:fire:CR7 G.O.A.T
ZoomPlugX avatar

ZoomPlugX

December 31, 2022 at 02:51 AM

CR7 is better
syphersword avatar

syphersword

December 31, 2022 at 03:25 AM

definitely Ronaldo because he’s....the worst player in the world
dubby1 avatar

dubby1

December 31, 2022 at 09:26 AM

Who is better?
scratchman avatar

scratchman

December 31, 2022 at 10:32 AM

nice
Vixion avatar

Vixion

December 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM

both are good
percyblack28 avatar

percyblack28

December 31, 2022 at 02:18 PM

messi is the goat no argument on that
jwtscorpy avatar

jwtscorpy

December 31, 2022 at 02:42 PM

yes


jwtscorpy avatar

jwtscorpy

December 31, 2022 at 02:42 PM

hi how are u
jwtscorpy avatar

jwtscorpy

December 31, 2022 at 02:43 PM

messiis the best in unevers and ronaldo in world
polippanmon avatar

polippanmon

January 5, 2023 at 12:02 AM

Ofcourse messi.HE sis the GOAT of football.The most complete player in the game.Most no of balondors is one of the proof that he is the best
GraysonBib avatar

GraysonBib

January 7, 2023 at 07:42 PM

At the club level, Messi holds the record for most goals in La Liga with 474. In total, including clubs and country, Messi has scored 793 goals in 1,003 appearances. He also has 350 assists to his name. On the other hand, Ronaldo has scored 819 goals in 1,145 appearances for both club and country. For more visit https://knifeplatoon.com
kedimedikedi123 avatar

kedimedikedi123

January 7, 2023 at 08:17 PM

konu hakkında bilgim olmasa bile burda yazmak zevk verici
Sengethando avatar

Sengethando

January 7, 2023 at 08:19 PM

Messi, Messi, Messi!!
sanji330m avatar

sanji330m

January 11, 2023 at 09:05 PM

Messi all the way lol
iDrewSkiii avatar

iDrewSkiii

January 13, 2023 at 07:18 PM

Messi 100%
Balan05 avatar

Balan05

January 13, 2023 at 11:11 PM

Ronaldo 100%
julian_ivanov avatar

julian_ivanov

January 14, 2023 at 02:34 AM

i idolise Messi but i respect CR7 for his determination
julian_ivanov avatar

julian_ivanov

January 14, 2023 at 02:34 AM

ThatZ125Guy avatar

ThatZ125Guy

January 14, 2023 at 03:53 AM

Personally, I think Ronaldo is better.
ionut18 avatar

ionut18

January 16, 2023 at 03:49 AM

ronaldo better
hobaidris avatar

hobaidris

January 16, 2023 at 07:19 AM

messi is better
Bjerg avatar

Bjerg

February 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM

messi 100%
Semptakun avatar

Semptakun

February 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM

Sadly i have ton of friends to play with but no favorite game at the moment games are horrible i think(2019- and 2020 so far)
i have some robux but when i withdraw them it says there is a error with the funds. I NEED HELP.
SamHajek avatar

SamHajek

February 13, 2023 at 03:10 AM

I would say Ronaldo but I do not watch football/soccer
SamHajek avatar

SamHajek

February 13, 2023 at 03:10 AM

Minaribeli avatar

Minaribeli

February 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM

ronaldo es obvio

