Messi or Ronaldo

definitely Ronaldo because he’s....the worst player in the world
messi is the goat no argument on that
messiis the best in unevers and ronaldo in world
Ofcourse messi.HE sis the GOAT of football.The most complete player in the game.Most no of balondors is one of the proof that he is the best
At the club level, Messi holds the record for most goals in La Liga with 474. In total, including clubs and country, Messi has scored 793 goals in 1,003 appearances. He also has 350 assists to his name. On the other hand, Ronaldo has scored 819 goals in 1,145 appearances for both club and country. For more visit https://knifeplatoon.com
konu hakkında bilgim olmasa bile burda yazmak zevk verici
i idolise Messi but i respect CR7 for his determination
i idolise Messi but i respect CR7 for his determination
Personally, I think Ronaldo is better.
Sadly i have ton of friends to play with but no favorite game at the moment games are horrible i think(2019- and 2020 so far)
i have some robux but when i withdraw them it says there is a error with the funds. I NEED HELP.
I would say Ronaldo but I do not watch football/soccer
I would say Ronaldo but I do not watch football/soccer