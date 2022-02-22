Is fortnite getting badder due to updates?

My friends have been telling me the new updates and celebrities being introduced as characters have been making the game worse and the new and popular dances
Idk tbh but in my opinion yes
check this out https://shrinke.me/u1EQPF7U bbbb
Most games get boring and repetitive as time passes, Fortnite is no exception.
The game is only fun with friends
Guys check out this latest FORTNITE video realesed days ago on YouTube , it is fire:sob:❤:fire::fire::fire::fire::fire:https://shrinke.me/5J998pt
Building is back in fortnite, Click on this link to learn more! https://shrinke.me/hNWj
Fortnite has been more difficult in recent patches, but that doesn't mean it's deteriorating. The new features and mechanics are challenging to understand, but they add depth and strategy to the game.