Back to Fortnite forum

Is fortnite getting badder due to updates?

emanuel_gherasim avatar

emanuel_gherasim

February 22, 2022 at 03:24 AM

My friends have been telling me the new updates and celebrities being introduced as characters have been making the game worse and the new and popular dances
YeeyxL1 avatar

YeeyxL1

February 22, 2022 at 07:57 AM

i hink so tho
Greny_SA avatar

Greny_SA

February 22, 2022 at 12:08 PM

Idk tbh but in my opinion yes
shaal_debbarma avatar

shaal_debbarma

February 22, 2022 at 01:26 PM

za4 avatar

za4

February 24, 2022 at 03:40 AM

Most games get boring and repetitive as time passes, Fortnite is no exception.
bakon_gamer_man avatar

bakon_gamer_man

February 27, 2022 at 04:23 AM

The game is only fun with friends
Prodigy_8434 avatar

Prodigy_8434

March 15, 2022 at 02:37 PM

Olivia1028 avatar

Olivia1028

March 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM

thomas_parker avatar

thomas_parker

July 17, 2023 at 01:33 PM

Fortnite has been more difficult in recent patches, but that doesn't mean it's deteriorating. The new features and mechanics are challenging to understand, but they add depth and strategy to the game.
VipVe avatar

VipVe

December 18, 2023 at 12:55 AM

i dont know sorry
0Khun avatar

0Khun

February 6, 2024 at 04:19 AM

nah, I just want points

