Era of Celestials - Character Lost

Kabub

Couldn't find a game category, so I'll try asking it here. Through the mobile app, I installed Era of Celestials for the contract to get SG after leveling your character to 160. I got my character up to 110 and then exited the game because I had stuff to do :P Now, whenever I log back into the game, my character is gone, and have to make a new one. Anyone had this issue? If I can't get my character back, I don't see a reason to continue playing the game. Also, is this contract for the mobile version only, or can I play on desktop as well? (I went to the web page, and there is an option to play all their games on desktop as well). Thank you! :)