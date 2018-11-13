fnogaj
Era of Celestials - Character Lost

Kabub avatar

Kabub

November 13, 2018 at 05:08 AM

Couldn't find a game category, so I'll try asking it here. Through the mobile app, I installed Era of Celestials for the contract to get SG after leveling your character to 160. I got my character up to 110 and then exited the game because I had stuff to do :P Now, whenever I log back into the game, my character is gone, and have to make a new one. Anyone had this issue? If I can't get my character back, I don't see a reason to continue playing the game. Also, is this contract for the mobile version only, or can I play on desktop as well? (I went to the web page, and there is an option to play all their games on desktop as well). Thank you! :)
annaz avatar

annaz

November 13, 2018 at 12:08 PM

bump for help
cromarko avatar

cromarko

November 13, 2018 at 12:36 PM

Seems ljke a technical issue, contact support
Gabytsza24 avatar

Gabytsza24

November 13, 2018 at 02:26 PM

i dont have point
Clound12 avatar

Clound12

November 13, 2018 at 05:12 PM

Sorry there don't know how to help you out.
JustKetchup avatar

JustKetchup

December 5, 2018 at 06:47 PM

This happens to me everytime I change my region or stuff OR even if I leave the game. I understand that maybe if you choose another region you'll need to make another char, but for real... You lose the other one 4 evef? I had lv 106 and I exited the game and lost it... Same issue here.
smmpanel avatar

smmpanel

July 30, 2024 at 03:32 PM

