Couldn't find a game category, so I'll try asking it here.
Through the mobile app, I installed Era of Celestials for the contract to get SG after leveling your character to 160. I got my character up to 110 and then exited the game because I had stuff to do :P
Now, whenever I log back into the game, my character is gone, and have to make a new one. Anyone had this issue? If I can't get my character back, I don't see a reason to continue playing the game.
Also, is this contract for the mobile version only, or can I play on desktop as well? (I went to the web page, and there is an option to play all their games on desktop as well).
Thank you! :)
Seems ljke a technical issue, contact support
Sorry there don't know how to help you out.
This happens to me everytime I change my region or stuff OR even if I leave the game. I understand that maybe if you choose another region you'll need to make another char, but for real... You lose the other one 4 evef? I had lv 106 and I exited the game and lost it... Same issue here.
The operativeunitfld
distinguishes itself with its extensive coverage of global industry trends, investment techniques, and motivational success stories. with an easy-to-use, tidy style.