Rain

Gem299

novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

43

0/160

Back to General Discussions forum

I accidentally sell a rune, can I get it back?

WarDimension avatar

WarDimension

November 7, 2021 at 12:57 PM

As the title said... I accidentally sell the rune instead of activating it... Is it possible to get it back?
prince_singh21 avatar

prince_singh21

November 7, 2021 at 02:00 PM

yes , it is possible to get back just don't lose your hope . stay safe and happy
dark_alex333 avatar

dark_alex333

November 7, 2021 at 03:53 PM

i dont think you can, unless you actively use the runes its pointless and okay to sell
Arandomusername6 avatar

Arandomusername6

November 9, 2021 at 08:34 AM

Pretty sure you can't.
anandha_krishna_the_youtuber avatar

anandha_krishna_the_youtuber

November 10, 2021 at 09:11 PM

No it will remain as a dream because if you sell a rune then you cant get it back ...,.try your luck in chests.
mrboogie avatar

mrboogie

November 12, 2021 at 01:56 AM

No, it is not possible to get it back.
pogobi avatar

pogobi

November 12, 2021 at 03:55 AM

hi how to get robux
whatshouldinamelul avatar

whatshouldinamelul

November 12, 2021 at 03:02 PM

i dont think thereis
Yuyarum avatar

Yuyarum

November 12, 2021 at 03:09 PM

Sadly there's no way to get your rune back you just sold it I'm sorry for you I wish I could do something
bobbybobbob7890 avatar

bobbybobbob7890

November 12, 2021 at 08:09 PM

what do you get for selling runes?
kowal2020 avatar

kowal2020

November 12, 2021 at 09:13 PM

hi
robux >?
diane_black avatar

diane_black

November 12, 2021 at 09:28 PM

what was the rune? maybe it wasn't that bad selling it
Morthlog avatar

Morthlog

November 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM

The only rune htat you have a reason for selling is th eberkana rune, all the other ones can be utilized really well
diane_black avatar

diane_black

November 13, 2021 at 01:05 AM

I'm new but the rune that allows you to create groups in the forum doesn't seems to be of any use either, the scroll of memory or the Merlin rune doesn't have much worth for me either/it's worth is relative
fisk_gris avatar

fisk_gris

November 13, 2021 at 06:51 PM

no you cannot
dilucswife avatar

dilucswife

November 14, 2021 at 03:20 PM

sadly you can't
but you can keep getting gems from daily steam chests

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy