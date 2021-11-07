As the title said... I accidentally sell the rune instead of activating it... Is it possible to get it back?
yes , it is possible to get back just don't lose your hope . stay safe and happy
i dont think you can, unless you actively use the runes its pointless and okay to sell
No it will remain as a dream because if you sell a rune then you cant get it back ...,.try your luck in chests.
No, it is not possible to get it back.
Sadly there's no way to get your rune back you just sold it I'm sorry for you I wish I could do something
what do you get for selling runes?
what was the rune? maybe it wasn't that bad selling it
The only rune htat you have a reason for selling is th eberkana rune, all the other ones can be utilized really well
I'm new but the rune that allows you to create groups in the forum doesn't seems to be of any use either, the scroll of memory or the Merlin rune doesn't have much worth for me either/it's worth is relative
sadly you can't
but you can keep getting gems from daily steam chests