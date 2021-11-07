I accidentally sell a rune, can I get it back?

WarDimension As the title said... I accidentally sell the rune instead of activating it... Is it possible to get it back?

prince_singh21 yes , it is possible to get back just don't lose your hope . stay safe and happy

dark_alex333 i dont think you can, unless you actively use the runes its pointless and okay to sell

Arandomusername6 Pretty sure you can't.

anandha_krishna_the_youtuber No it will remain as a dream because if you sell a rune then you cant get it back ...,.try your luck in chests.

mrboogie No, it is not possible to get it back.

whatshouldinamelul i dont think thereis

Yuyarum Sadly there's no way to get your rune back you just sold it I'm sorry for you I wish I could do something

bobbybobbob7890 what do you get for selling runes?

diane_black what was the rune? maybe it wasn't that bad selling it

Morthlog The only rune htat you have a reason for selling is th eberkana rune, all the other ones can be utilized really well



diane_black I'm new but the rune that allows you to create groups in the forum doesn't seems to be of any use either, the scroll of memory or the Merlin rune doesn't have much worth for me either/it's worth is relative

fisk_gris no you cannot