Is there a way to get free vbucks

GursikhG avatar

GursikhG

October 13, 2018 at 02:55 AM

Can you get free v bucks in fortnite
l3ch3gr00t avatar

l3ch3gr00t

October 13, 2018 at 03:33 AM

I have found a Website called Free GG that allows you to earn points which in turn you can use to by v bucks.
oLGnDz avatar

oLGnDz

October 13, 2018 at 02:53 PM

The way that I’m taking to collect free v-bucks is using this app, I hope it workes.
Sabiha1311 avatar

Sabiha1311

November 16, 2019 at 03:34 PM

There is a way. I'm getting free v-vucks from this site-> https://gainvbucks.icu/ and it works.
Justformoney avatar

Justformoney

November 16, 2019 at 04:35 PM

Via save the world its easy its just for doing challeges
metysak avatar

metysak

November 16, 2019 at 04:36 PM

no i dont think so

metysak avatar

metysak

November 16, 2019 at 04:37 PM

but you can get them from save the world it costs something but you will get it back in vbucks so yea

Arlinds avatar

Arlinds

November 16, 2019 at 05:33 PM

Yes gamehag collect visa card or paysafe card code and buy in game :)
VampireShiury avatar

VampireShiury

November 16, 2019 at 05:40 PM

fortnite is so bad they only care about noobs and i dont like :(
VampireShiury avatar

VampireShiury

November 16, 2019 at 05:40 PM

but you can get them from save the world it costs something but you will get it back in vbucks so yea
_f_u_c_k_i_n_g_l_o_v_e_ avatar

_f_u_c_k_i_n_g_l_o_v_e_

November 16, 2019 at 07:46 PM

how to lvl up
Harunnix avatar

Harunnix

November 16, 2019 at 08:14 PM

Ew fortnite
Nelfarion avatar

Nelfarion

November 16, 2019 at 10:15 PM

no is not way how much i know
SkinniLEGENDFOREVA avatar

SkinniLEGENDFOREVA

November 16, 2019 at 11:10 PM

There is no way only if you have STW but it cost like 40$

xDemetrios avatar

xDemetrios

November 17, 2019 at 01:04 AM

Most of the sites are a scam

