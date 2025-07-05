Is Stardew Valley still worth playing?

EpicDrop38 Absolutely. It’s got so much content and mods just add more spice. Never gets old. Each farm layout feels like a whole new game.

NovaFlash37 Relaxing but also super deep if you wanna optimize. Best of both worlds.

ShadowHunte_ You can just vibe or go hardcore min-max. It’s all player choice.

Meow_owBanan The NPCs actually have personality too. Dialogue’s fire.

MooW_oWaffle Multiplayer is solid now too. Coop farming with friends hits diff.

JetRex83 Still getting updates, so it never feels dead. 1.6 made it even better.