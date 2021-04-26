benefits from leveling up

usestarcode_guest is there a benefit to leveling up, only things i see is buying rewards without having to bet them on chests (level 3) and gifting people gems (level 6) also starting from level 4 i noticed you get 10 gems each level giving you 10 extra.

snyvz i been trying to get to level 3 for a whileso i can get rewards

zekeshio I think there is a benefit from leveling up. In level 3 you may reedem your rewards, also from leveling up you can get a very small amount of soul gems.

maxjack2099 You get benefit for leveling up?

redskilz35 yea





GAME_MASTERX40 You get Soul Gems every time you level up.

TwezyRp u get gems and at lvl 3 u can buy things

BranHart The ones I know so far are level 2 to make your own thread, and level 3 to order a reward.

Newbie_10 level 3: you can redeem gems for rewrads.

level 6: send gems to friend





BranHart To make your own thread you need level 2

BranHart Gamehag needs to tone down these requirements. I don't like needing to be level 2 to make my own thread. I also don't like that you can level down.

N4EQAP For example you have to be level 3 to claim rewards.

rehan_niaz thanks for helping me i am currently at level 2 help me to get on level three

OFF_Support Idk if there's any benefit, but I always lose all xp I earn, and I'm stuck on lvl 1 even though I try to earn xp...

They should try fixing it

tbmuzing what does commenting do?

TheGameMessiah i think its only good to get lvl3 soo you can get your rewards if u can get any