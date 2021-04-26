Rain

benefits from leveling up

usestarcode_guest avatar

usestarcode_guest

April 26, 2021 at 08:32 PM

is there a benefit to leveling up, only things i see is buying rewards without having to bet them on chests (level 3) and gifting people gems (level 6) also starting from level 4 i noticed you get 10 gems each level giving you 10 extra.
snyvz avatar

snyvz

April 26, 2021 at 08:53 PM

i been trying to get to level 3 for a whileso i can get rewards
zekeshio avatar

zekeshio

April 27, 2021 at 06:30 PM

I think there is a benefit from leveling up. In level 3 you may reedem your rewards, also from leveling up you can get a very small amount of soul gems.
maxjack2099 avatar

maxjack2099

April 28, 2021 at 04:37 AM

You get benefit for leveling up?
redskilz35 avatar

redskilz35

April 28, 2021 at 06:21 PM

yea

GAME_MASTERX40 avatar

GAME_MASTERX40

April 28, 2021 at 08:25 PM

You get Soul Gems every time you level up.
TwezyRp avatar

TwezyRp

April 28, 2021 at 11:28 PM

u get gems and at lvl 3 u can buy things
AceTV avatar

AceTV

April 28, 2021 at 11:30 PM

u get gems and at lvl 3 u can buy thingss
BranHart avatar

BranHart

May 1, 2021 at 10:25 PM

The ones I know so far are level 2 to make your own thread, and level 3 to order a reward.
Newbie_10 avatar

Newbie_10

May 2, 2021 at 11:35 AM

level 3: you can redeem gems for rewrads.
level 6: send gems to friend

zlatkosubotin avatar

zlatkosubotin

May 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM

Ayo, I'm curious what's this weird game thing about ????
zlatkosubotin avatar

zlatkosubotin

May 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM

and how did y'all change you're pfp
zlatkosubotin avatar

zlatkosubotin

May 2, 2021 at 11:57 AM

zlatkosubotin avatar

zlatkosubotin

May 2, 2021 at 11:58 AM

zlatkosubotin avatar

zlatkosubotin

May 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM

Benefits of my comments : Ayo I don't mean to be rude or Smth..So yeah I'm just doing this to lvl up.
BranHart avatar

BranHart

May 2, 2021 at 05:07 PM

To make your own thread you need level 2
BranHart avatar

BranHart

May 2, 2021 at 07:20 PM

Gamehag needs to tone down these requirements. I don't like needing to be level 2 to make my own thread. I also don't like that you can level down.
N4EQAP avatar

N4EQAP

May 3, 2021 at 07:10 AM

For example you have to be level 3 to claim rewards.
rehan_niaz avatar

rehan_niaz

May 3, 2021 at 09:34 AM

thanks for helping me i am currently at level 2 help me to get on level three
OFF_Support avatar

OFF_Support

May 4, 2021 at 12:40 AM

Idk if there's any benefit, but I always lose all xp I earn, and I'm stuck on lvl 1 even though I try to earn xp...
They should try fixing it
tbmuzing avatar

tbmuzing

August 11, 2022 at 05:36 PM

what does commenting do?
TheGameMessiah avatar

TheGameMessiah

August 21, 2022 at 07:41 PM

i think its only good to get lvl3 soo you can get your rewards if u can get any
Chinextopher avatar

Chinextopher

September 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM

I really need to get to Level 2

