I completed the tasks of league of angels III then i went to try league of angels II.

earthzap1 avatar

earthzap1

September 19, 2018 at 02:39 AM

Guys you have to use a new email to be able to play otherwise you will receive messages like this Please, keep in mind that only new players are able to complete tasks from games. We strive to provide equal chances for everyone, so we can accept screenshot only if you haven't played the game before, and that seems not to be the case here.
earthzap1 avatar

earthzap1

September 19, 2018 at 02:43 AM

the first game installed was league of angels III so how can I not be a new player when I installed the app after I started League of Angels III
earthzap1 avatar

earthzap1

September 19, 2018 at 02:45 AM

League of Angels and Arc have this issue. all of the other servers offer the selection to use multiple games with the same account

tinkerg avatar

tinkerg

September 19, 2018 at 04:18 AM

Yeah it happens
fluff2 avatar

fluff2

September 19, 2018 at 04:33 AM

Two different games owned by one company, you created one account with the company, you need a new account per game. So 1 email for LoA2 and another for LoA3.
But yes Gamehag should make this clearer.
annaz avatar

annaz

September 19, 2018 at 06:03 AM

thanks for the info
earthzap1 avatar

earthzap1

September 19, 2018 at 10:24 AM

The thing is that they passed me on task 1 then rejected me on task 2
earthzap1 avatar

earthzap1

September 19, 2018 at 10:29 AM

Startrek from arc and neverwinter have the same issue
The thing is that my graphics card doesn't work with star trek so I enrolled on the laptop tgen signed in and installed on the Xbox one, now I need to become gold member to play
fluff2 avatar

fluff2

September 19, 2018 at 08:48 PM

Odd how they accepted the 1st task, maybe you just slipped through the net.
(Maybe see if you can sign up for the geforce now beta if your havin trouble running the games? you'd need a decent connection though)
binbin20014896 avatar

binbin20014896

July 11, 2020 at 11:56 AM

But i alrdy made the second email address for the task still they rejected and they said that i should disable the adblock.Now i make the 3rd email address just for this stupid task but they did not send notification to me that said i alrdy started the task but i hope it will be okay

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

