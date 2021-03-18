My tv-zone doesnt work

Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem8
ArthursTwin
ArthursTwin
Gem46
gecemustafa80
gecemustafa80
Gem17
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
Depstory
Depstory
Gem175
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem323
Ява Моки
Ява Моки
Gem8
starstablemagyarul
starstablemagyarul
Gem20
Leszek9028
Leszek9028
Gem137
Fiona Maymie
Fiona Maymie
Gem2,128
مصري فلسطيني
مصري فلسطيني
Gem10
Bel Santos
Bel Santos
Gem36
Vizcarra Nalah
Vizcarra Nalah
Gem8
Ibrahim Boutaleb
Ibrahim Boutaleb
Gem16
Ява Моки
Ява Моки
Gem8
Fiona Maymie
Fiona Maymie
Gem3,080
lessard.noemie
lessard.noemie
Gem22
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem148
Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem546
Rain

Gem146

novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
Sign in to start chatting

44

0/160

Back to General Discussions forum

My tv-zone doesnt work

hyperpop avatar

hyperpop

March 18, 2021 at 07:54 AM

before it was ok i was watching ads and getting 1 sg but nowadays i try it and it says an error "please refresh your page and try again" i do that and the problem still continues i contacted support did all the steps they did and the same error please help
torrentzq avatar

torrentzq

March 18, 2021 at 01:18 PM

you are reached limit. try other offers games, contracts etc
binbin20014896 avatar

binbin20014896

March 18, 2021 at 03:54 PM

same here :(
bhoopendra_pathak avatar

bhoopendra_pathak

March 18, 2021 at 05:27 PM

yes it is
torrentzq avatar

torrentzq

March 19, 2021 at 10:32 AM

you are reached a limit try other offers dude
KylzPlayz avatar

KylzPlayz

March 19, 2021 at 11:48 AM

I think you reached limit
hyperpop avatar

hyperpop

March 19, 2021 at 01:28 PM

Does reaching limit mean i cant use tv-zone anymore!?
Lazerbean101 avatar

Lazerbean101

March 19, 2021 at 01:54 PM

yeah it happens when you reach the limit. If you complete another task and come back, it should work again
hyperpop avatar

hyperpop

March 19, 2021 at 01:55 PM

But i already did the twitter task and it still didnt get fixed
torrentzq avatar

torrentzq

March 19, 2021 at 03:21 PM

no, you need complete other offers than you can use tv zone
mmrkml avatar

mmrkml

March 19, 2021 at 05:25 PM

Control your ad blocker.
legend81001 avatar

legend81001

March 19, 2021 at 05:52 PM

dont click skip add
Call_me_Salty avatar

Call_me_Salty

March 19, 2021 at 07:47 PM

what is the problem exactly
xerothecommunist avatar

xerothecommunist

March 20, 2021 at 02:26 AM

rip i feel bad for u
flanky10 avatar

flanky10

March 20, 2021 at 03:17 AM

I think that you reached the limmit bro, its 200 SG limit prev view you should supp ticket them for other issues
MasterLahiq avatar

MasterLahiq

June 16, 2021 at 11:49 PM

Mine loading and loading

woof_shuckleton avatar

woof_shuckleton

February 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM

anyone knows how to fix it?
AbdoHallah avatar

AbdoHallah

February 24, 2022 at 12:31 PM

It says to me "Do a quest"
AbdoHallah avatar

AbdoHallah

February 24, 2022 at 12:32 PM

I tried and it worked
hello_how_are_you avatar

hello_how_are_you

February 24, 2022 at 12:57 PM

you have to do other tasks so that you can do it again

Rocky_49 avatar

Rocky_49

February 25, 2022 at 05:22 AM

same to me
milekitijelku670z avatar

milekitijelku670z

February 25, 2022 at 05:32 AM

Same
vivi_bubu19 avatar

vivi_bubu19

February 25, 2022 at 08:37 PM

FOR ME IS WORKING. THAT IS SO COOL.
GOLTEBB avatar

GOLTEBB

February 26, 2022 at 12:39 AM

same to me dude

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

My tv-zone doesnt work on General Discussions Forum on Gamehag