My tv-zone doesnt work

hyperpop before it was ok i was watching ads and getting 1 sg but nowadays i try it and it says an error "please refresh your page and try again" i do that and the problem still continues i contacted support did all the steps they did and the same error please help

torrentzq you are reached limit. try other offers games, contracts etc

binbin20014896 same here :(

bhoopendra_pathak yes it is

torrentzq you are reached a limit try other offers dude

KylzPlayz I think you reached limit

hyperpop Does reaching limit mean i cant use tv-zone anymore!?

Lazerbean101 yeah it happens when you reach the limit. If you complete another task and come back, it should work again

hyperpop But i already did the twitter task and it still didnt get fixed

torrentzq no, you need complete other offers than you can use tv zone

mmrkml Control your ad blocker.

legend81001 dont click skip add

Call_me_Salty what is the problem exactly

xerothecommunist rip i feel bad for u

flanky10 I think that you reached the limmit bro, its 200 SG limit prev view you should supp ticket them for other issues

MasterLahiq Mine loading and loading





woof_shuckleton anyone knows how to fix it?

AbdoHallah It says to me "Do a quest"

AbdoHallah I tried and it worked

hello_how_are_you you have to do other tasks so that you can do it again





Rocky_49 same to me

milekitijelku670z Same

vivi_bubu19 FOR ME IS WORKING. THAT IS SO COOL.