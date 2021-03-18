My tv-zone doesnt work

before it was ok i was watching ads and getting 1 sg but nowadays i try it and it says an error "please refresh your page and try again" i do that and the problem still continues i contacted support did all the steps they did and the same error please help
you are reached limit. try other offers games, contracts etc
you are reached a limit try other offers dude
I think you reached limit
Does reaching limit mean i cant use tv-zone anymore!?
yeah it happens when you reach the limit. If you complete another task and come back, it should work again
But i already did the twitter task and it still didnt get fixed
no, you need complete other offers than you can use tv zone
what is the problem exactly
I think that you reached the limmit bro, its 200 SG limit prev view you should supp ticket them for other issues
anyone knows how to fix it?
It says to me "Do a quest"
you have to do other tasks so that you can do it again
FOR ME IS WORKING. THAT IS SO COOL.