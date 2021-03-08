Tecna23
Sign in to start chatting

Why Obby Creator is easier than Roblox Studio

patrickmayo avatar

patrickmayo

March 8, 2021 at 05:27 AM

I once again got declined by people, I won't stop making articles until it's good.

Please keep in mind that this is my opinion, don't start an arguement in the comment section please! :D

(dont decline please and sorry for bad grammar)




s2SfY19ihHRZH1H5LawQezFkmav0xL.jpg

This is why is think Obby creator is easier than Roblox Studio.

Obby Creator

First, You must be asking what is Obby Creator.

Obby Creator is a game where are you build obbies, showcases, etc. And you can make spin parts, killbrick parts and push blocks and other types of parts with no experience of coding. It feels like Roblox Studio but easier.

Pros of the game.
  • You can make whatever you want except inappropriate thing and copying things without credits.
  • The owner will listen to you (only in the group) when you make a suggestion like ice parts, etc.
  • You can make others parts like killbrick parts or timed parts and fading parts without scripting.

Cons of the game.
  • You will probably get annoyed when seeing trend obbies that will not stop.
  1. Sans obbies.
  2. Among us obbies.
  • You cannot get noticed when you are copying a obby for nearly a month. (I haven't copied a obby yet but this maybe happen for a month)
  • There are obbies that does not give credit if you get copied.
  • The physics are really bad.
(The game link is here anyways: https://www.roblox.com/games/2913303231/Obby-Creator-Beta)

Roblox Studio

YFrC9LjyMsnuEvyx3xGT53C8P9HNt5.jpg

Roblox Studio is a complex way to make a obby. You might need a lot of coding skill to do and theres a chance that the code will fail. Roblox Studio takes a lot of time master since its extremely hard, Even a spinning part and killbrick part takes some time to make.

Pros of the Application.
  • You can have a lot of free models for the toolbox (theres a con in this one, later ill explain why in the cons section)
  • The physics are better in Roblox Studio.
  • You can make your own parts unlike Obby Creator. (theres another con in this one)
  •  If you are a people who wanna try  script for the first time, try this one.

Cons of the Application.

  • Just like in the pros, Theres a chance that free models can have virus in it. (please remove them if you can see one)
  • Trying out hard obbies can be a struggle since Roblox Studio physics is different apart from Obby creator.
  • Making your own part can take a time since it needs scripts. (this will be solved using free models)
  • You first need to download Roblox Studio unlike Obby Creator.
(Download link is in here: https://www.roblox.com/create)

Hey guys! I hope you liked it since this my 3rd article and those 2 articles took a long time so I don't want this to be declined.
Also this is my opinion and please dont get mad! I'm only 10 years old so typing can be a lot harder than I thought... Also I hope this will be accepted, Bye!
emafree1 avatar

emafree1

March 8, 2021 at 08:31 AM

i really like your article i read it
n_oo_b_yT avatar

n_oo_b_yT

March 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM

i really like your article i read it
n_oo_b_yT avatar

n_oo_b_yT

March 8, 2021 at 10:57 AM

i really like your article i read it nyccc....:thumbsup:
prathamjoshi1 avatar

prathamjoshi1

March 10, 2021 at 10:13 PM

this is a true article, roblox studio is very hard to use
aidinmilo avatar

aidinmilo

March 11, 2021 at 08:44 PM

peo hard and cool
SoulHunter420 avatar

SoulHunter420

March 11, 2021 at 08:58 PM

That is true tho

jessievell avatar

jessievell

March 11, 2021 at 11:17 PM

i haven't tried it yet, but seems hard
alio32 avatar

alio32

March 12, 2021 at 02:35 AM

bc video by an item location for
michaela2001 avatar

michaela2001

March 12, 2021 at 04:11 AM

ok that is true
Mostafaop2 avatar

Mostafaop2

March 12, 2021 at 04:16 AM

true lol thats very true
Mostafaop2 avatar

Mostafaop2

March 12, 2021 at 04:17 AM

i want bobux :P
Mostafaop2 avatar

Mostafaop2

March 12, 2021 at 04:17 AM

MOMMY I WANT BOBUX :d

Mostafaop2 avatar

Mostafaop2

March 12, 2021 at 04:18 AM

MOM PLEASE

Mostafaop2 avatar

Mostafaop2

March 12, 2021 at 04:18 AM

GIVE ME BOBUX OR ...

Mostafaop2 avatar

Mostafaop2

March 12, 2021 at 04:18 AM

I WILL GO TO MY DADDY

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

