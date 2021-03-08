Why Obby Creator is easier than Roblox Studio

I once again got declined by people, I won't stop making articles until it's good.
This is why is think Obby creator is easier than Roblox Studio.Obby Creator
First, You must be asking what is Obby Creator.
Obby Creator is a game where are you build obbies, showcases, etc. And you can make spin parts, killbrick parts and push blocks and other types of parts with no experience of coding. It feels like Roblox Studio but easier.Pros of the game.
- You can make whatever you want except inappropriate thing and copying things without credits.
- The owner will listen to you (only in the group) when you make a suggestion like ice parts, etc.
- You can make others parts like killbrick parts or timed parts and fading parts without scripting.
Cons of the game.
- You will probably get annoyed when seeing trend obbies that will not stop.
- Sans obbies.
- Among us obbies.
- You cannot get noticed when you are copying a obby for nearly a month. (I haven't copied a obby yet but this maybe happen for a month)
- There are obbies that does not give credit if you get copied.
- The physics are really bad.
(The game link is here anyways: https://www.roblox.com/games/2913303231/Obby-Creator-Beta
)
Roblox Studio
Roblox Studio is a complex way to make a obby. You might need a lot of coding skill to do and theres a chance that the code will fail. Roblox Studio takes a lot of time master since its extremely hard, Even a spinning part and killbrick part takes some time to make.Pros of the Application.
- You can have a lot of free models for the toolbox (theres a con in this one, later ill explain why in the cons section)
- The physics are better in Roblox Studio.
- You can make your own parts unlike Obby Creator. (theres another con in this one)
- If you are a people who wanna try script for the first time, try this one.
Cons of the Application.
- Just like in the pros, Theres a chance that free models can have virus in it. (please remove them if you can see one)
- Trying out hard obbies can be a struggle since Roblox Studio physics is different apart from Obby creator.
- Making your own part can take a time since it needs scripts. (this will be solved using free models)
- You first need to download Roblox Studio unlike Obby Creator.
(Download link is in here: https://www.roblox.com/create
)
i really like your article i read it
this is a true article, roblox studio is very hard to use
i haven't tried it yet, but seems hard
