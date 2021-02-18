its mobile legend still worthy to play
in my opinion yes i think its still a good mobile game.
It's still fun but only with friends. Solo queue is trash as now there are a lot of good teams you will have to verse. Communication is key.
you can create good build
but there are many user who always troll
yeah bro. mobile legend still worty to play
yes it is still worthy to be played
it depends on how you play it XD
i play it for months but i decided to uninstall the game , because the game dont have role play (like dota 2) and almost players choose same role hero and that's hurting me