its mobile legend still worthy to play

suprise487 avatar

suprise487

February 18, 2021 at 02:55 PM

its mobile legend still worthy to play
uribb1234 avatar

uribb1234

February 20, 2021 at 11:07 PM

in my opinion yes i think its still a good mobile game.
mustafa_trkylmaz avatar

mustafa_trkylmaz

July 2, 2021 at 06:03 PM

güzel bir oyun
Steven_fransz avatar

Steven_fransz

July 10, 2021 at 11:47 AM

for asia.. yes.
Luckylang007 avatar

Luckylang007

July 11, 2021 at 11:40 AM

yeah its so interesting
houcan avatar

houcan

July 30, 2021 at 07:21 PM

yes its worthy
XAEOZ avatar

XAEOZ

January 7, 2022 at 01:52 PM

It's still fun but only with friends. Solo queue is trash as now there are a lot of good teams you will have to verse. Communication is key.
CalixBeeYT avatar

CalixBeeYT

January 8, 2022 at 04:26 PM

am not ready
JohannaSnake avatar

JohannaSnake

March 30, 2022 at 05:48 PM

you can create good build
raaruuu avatar

raaruuu

March 30, 2022 at 06:44 PM

but there are many user who always troll
Ptrck10 avatar

Ptrck10

April 2, 2022 at 01:21 PM

yeah bro. mobile legend still worty to play
Wowoowowowow avatar

Wowoowowowow

April 13, 2022 at 03:08 PM

yes it is still worthy to be played
makineki avatar

makineki

January 5, 2023 at 04:17 PM

it depends on how you play it XD
partizan5 avatar

partizan5

November 1, 2023 at 05:35 PM

i play it for months but i decided to uninstall the game , because the game dont have role play (like dota 2) and almost players choose same role hero and that's hurting me

