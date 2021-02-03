I didnt get any SG can you tell me why?

BlackFlash1 guys I did tow contracts (surveys) but I didn't get my SG it worth 610 and I thought it will be instant and last thing how do I not become frog if the answer to complete contract I did but nothing has been progress like I didn't do a thing

Sebastian50 Sometimes, contracts don't pay you instantly. You can wait for few days or contact the wall of offers support team and ask them for your reward. And if you have the Gamehag App, there is a section which is called App Zone, you can watch an advertisement video every week to avoid becoming a frog.

BlackFlash1 bro thank you sooo much now I can continue on this website

Gayson97000 I dont know why it keep happens to me too....

vuerlife_21 Daily chests are good

that_one_medic basically, if you have patience, it works, if you hate waiting like me, well, sucks to be you