I didnt get any SG can you tell me why?

ArthursTwin
ArthursTwin
Gem46
gecemustafa80
gecemustafa80
Gem17
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
Depstory
Depstory
Gem175
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem323
Ява Моки
Ява Моки
Gem8
starstablemagyarul
starstablemagyarul
Gem20
Leszek9028
Leszek9028
Gem137
Fiona Maymie
Fiona Maymie
Gem2,128
مصري فلسطيني
مصري فلسطيني
Gem10
Bel Santos
Bel Santos
Gem36
Vizcarra Nalah
Vizcarra Nalah
Gem8
Ibrahim Boutaleb
Ibrahim Boutaleb
Gem16
Ява Моки
Ява Моки
Gem8
Fiona Maymie
Fiona Maymie
Gem3,080
lessard.noemie
lessard.noemie
Gem22
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem148
Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem546
Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem44
Rain

Gem146

novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
Sign in to start chatting

44

0/160

Back to General Discussions forum

I didnt get any SG can you tell me why?

BlackFlash1 avatar

BlackFlash1

February 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM

guys I did tow contracts (surveys) but I didn't get my SG it worth 610 and I thought it will be instant and last thing how do I not become frog if the answer to complete contract I did but nothing has been progress like I didn't do a thing
Sebastian50 avatar

Sebastian50

February 3, 2021 at 04:40 PM

Sometimes, contracts don't pay you instantly. You can wait for few days or contact the wall of offers support team and ask them for your reward. And if you have the Gamehag App, there is a section which is called App Zone, you can watch an advertisement video every week to avoid becoming a frog.
BlackFlash1 avatar

BlackFlash1

February 3, 2021 at 04:56 PM

bro thank you sooo much now I can continue on this website
Gayson97000 avatar

Gayson97000

February 3, 2021 at 06:54 PM

I dont know why it keep happens to me too....
vuerlife_21 avatar

vuerlife_21

February 3, 2021 at 07:15 PM

Daily chests are good
that_one_medic avatar

that_one_medic

February 3, 2021 at 07:29 PM

basically, if you have patience, it works, if you hate waiting like me, well, sucks to be you
unsophiscated__ape avatar

unsophiscated__ape

February 3, 2021 at 10:39 PM

If you don't recieve the Soul Gems you can contact support by opening a ticket, wait a couple of days just to make sure the reward isn't just late.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

I didnt get any SG can you tell me why? on General Discussions Forum on Gamehag